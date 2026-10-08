SHOWABILITY AND THE ALLIANCE THEATRE ANNOUNCE NEW COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP, DISABILITY TALENT SHOWCASE

Flyer of SHOWAbility's Upcoming Disabled Veterans and Performing Artists Talent Showcase

SHOWAbility is a human services organization that works to secure and showcase performing artists with disabilities

Myrna Clayton, founder/executive director of SHOWAbility, is also an international jazz singer.

November 15 Event at The Alliance Theatre Will Spotlight Talented Performing Artists with Disabilities and Disabled Veterans

- Myrna ClaytonATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHOWAbility, an Atlanta-based nonprofit organization dedicated to increasing visibility, relatability, opportunity and accessibility for performing artists with disabilities, is proud to announce a new community partnership with the The Alliance Theatre, one of the nation's leading regional theatres and a crown jewel of the Atlanta arts.The organizations will celebrate this growing relationship with a Talent Showcase for performing artists with disabilities, including veterans, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, at 7:00 p.m. at the Coca-Cola Stage at the Alliance Theatre, 1280 Peachtree Street NE, Atlanta, GA 30309. The showcase will provide a professional platform for talented performers across the disability spectrum to demonstrate what SHOWAbility has long championed: disability does not diminish talent, creativity, ambition or the ability to contribute meaningfully to the arts and entertainment industries; to the contrary, talent has no limits.“Artists have always been on the front line of social change,” said Myrna Clayton, founder and executive director of SHOWAbility.“When audiences see talented artists with disabilities doing what they love and doing it well, perceptions begin to change. Visibility creates relatability, relatability helps create accessibility, and accessibility creates opportunity,” she continued.“Our partnership with The Alliance Theatre gives us another powerful platform for making that transformation possible” Clayton said.SHOWAbility has established itself as a trailblazing nonprofit working to create greater visibility, relatability and accessibility for performing artists across the disability spectrum. Through performances, artist workforce development, career readiness, advocacy, industry engagement and community partnerships, the organization focuses attention not on perceived limitations, but on the unique talents, abilities and professional potential of disabled artists within the arts, film and entertainment industries.The new relationship with Alliance Theatre represents an important extension of that work.“The Alliance Theatre views accessibility as an ongoing commitment to welcoming artists and patrons of all abilities, adapting to individual needs, and incorporating inclusion, diversity, equity and access throughout the theatre experience,” says Daviorr Snipes, director of Community and Internal Engagement for The Alliance Theatre.“The partnership creates opportunities for the two organizations to connect their respective expertise, audiences and resources while helping expand visibility and pathways for disabled performers,” said Snipes.The timing leading into the season of Thanksgiving and on the heels of Veterans Day (Nov 11th) and National Disability Employment Awareness Month (October), is intentional. SHOWAbility also wants the event to encourage a larger conversation about the immense talent among our veterans who served our country valiantly and the need for employment, career readiness and economic opportunity for people with disabilities...including disabled veterans.In addition, the organization recently held a virtual Summit gathering its Star Collective members for coaching, conversation, information, and advocacy around important issues affecting disabled performers and entertainment professionals, to help them expand opportunities as independent artists.“For performing artists with disabilities, employment can extend far beyond being cast on stage or in front of a camera,” explained Clayton.“Opportunities exist throughout the creative economy-from acting, singing, dance and music to writing, production, technical theatre, sound, lighting, costuming, make-up artistry, communications and other behind-the-scenes careers,” she said.Participation by veterans with disabilities reflects SHOWAbility's commitment to the broad reach of diverse experiences, talents and pathways represented throughout the disability community. While the November 15th showcase celebrates artistic talent, SHOWAbility also wants the event to encourage a larger conversation about employment, career readiness and economic opportunity for people with disabilities. Participation by veterans with disabilities reflects SHOWAbility's commitment to the broad reach of diverse experiences, talents and pathways represented throughout the disability community.“This is about much more than putting talented people on a stage for one evening,” said Norma Stanley, board chair of SHOWAbility.“It is about creating pathways to be seen, considered, hired and valued. Disabled artists deserve access to the same stages, professional networks and career opportunities as everyone else. When respected institutions like The Alliance Theatre intentionally help open those doors, we begin moving from awareness to access-and from access to genuine opportunity,” she said.SHOWAbility encourages metro-Atlanta's disability community, including their family and friends network, day and residential programs, advocates and resource providers to come out and support this event, also showcasing the community's size, vitality and interest in more programming like this. Through its new community partnership with The Alliance Theatre, SHOWAbility intends to continue demonstrating what becomes possible when disability inclusion moves beyond accommodation and becomes part of the creative and professional landscape.For tickets to the SHOWAbility Talent Showcase for Performing Artists and Veterans with Disabilities, go to: . Doors open at 6:30 and here's a link for parking:

Norma F. Stanley

SHOWAbility

+1 678-508-3744

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SHOWABILITY AND THE ALLIANCE THEATRE ANNOUNCE NEW COMMUNITY PARTNERSHIP, DISABILITY TALENT SHOWCASE News Provided By SHOWAbility October 08, 2026, 04:48 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Media, Advertising & PR, Music Industry



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