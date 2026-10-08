Under The Patronage Of The Minister Of Culture Saudi Film Commission Set To Launch 4Th Edition Of Saudi Film Confex 2026

Saudi Film Confex 2026

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Under the patronage of His Highness Prince Bader bin Abdullah bin Farhan Al Saud, Minister of Culture and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Saudi Film Commission - one of the Ministry of Culture's 11 sector-specific commissions - the fourth edition of Saudi Film Confex 2026 will be held on October 28 and 29 at JAX Film Studios in Riyadh.Held under the supervision of the Saudi Film Commission and organized by Benchmark, the event will take place under the theme“Industry Shapers' Edition,” bringing together film sector leaders, decision-makers, professionals and industry specialists.The new edition will continue the Confex's role as a key catalyst for advancing Saudi Arabia's film industry and expanding investment and partnership opportunities across this vital sector, in line with the National Culture Strategy under Saudi Vision 2030.The Confex serves as a specialized business platform that brings together the full spectrum of the film ecosystem, from production and distribution companies and technical service providers to investment entities, financing funds, educational institutions and relevant government bodies. It creates opportunities to forge partnerships, sign agreements and exchange expertise across the industry.The 2026 edition will take the form of a focused, two-day industry event designed for film professionals and sector stakeholders. It will serve two principal groups: executives and decision-makers, including corporate leaders and representatives of government entities and nonprofit organizations active in the sector; and industry professionals and specialists, including producers, directors, screenwriters, production and distribution companies, and creative and technical service providers.The program will feature a conference with panel discussions, an exhibition showcasing companies operating across the film sector, and specialized workshops. These activities will enable participants to exchange knowledge and expertise and connect with organizations and companies working throughout the industry.The 2026 edition builds on the Confex's track record of tangible partnerships. Across its first three editions, 94 agreements were signed with a combined value exceeding SAR 1 billion.Through the Confex, the Saudi Film Commission reinforces Saudi Arabia's position as a regional hub for film industry development and support, contributing to the growth of a thriving Saudi film sector capable of competing regionally and globally.

Osama Alsheikh

Benchmark

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Under the Patronage of the Minister of Culture Saudi Film Commission Set to Launch 4th Edition of Saudi Film Confex 2026 News Provided By Benchmark October 08, 2026, 04:50 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Media, Advertising & PR, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, Travel & Tourism Industry...



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