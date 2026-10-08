Wecom Fiber Celebrates Sedona Fiber Broadband Build At Sedona Innovation Summit

Wecom Fiber leaders, Greater Sedona Chamber of Commerce leadership, and local officials cut the ribbon at the 2026 Sedona Innovation Summit at Enchantment Resort on October 1, 2026, celebrating Wecom Fiber's upcoming fiber build for Sedona.

Wecom Fiber team members at the 2026 Sedona Innovation Summit at Enchantment Resort in Sedona, Arizona.

Wecom Fiber and Greater Sedona Chamber celebrate upcoming citywide fiber broadband build for Sedona at Enchantment Resort

SEDONA, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Wecom Fiber marked its upcoming fiber broadband build in Sedona with a ribbon cutting on October 1 at the 2026 Sedona Innovation Summit. The first phase will bring world-class internet service to roughly 5,500 homes and businesses. Wecom Fiber, the Summit's Presenting Sponsor, was joined on stage by leaders from the Greater Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, Vice Mayor and Mayor-elect Brian Fultz, and Darren Glatt, a partner at Searchlight Capital Partners and Sedona resident.

Wecom Fiber is building fiber internet infrastructure in Sedona in two phases. Phase one will install 33 miles of fiber running entirely underground through the city center. The service will include West Sedona in Yavapai County, and the Chapel area and south Sedona in Coconino County. Phase two extends deeper into both areas.

Part of the construction is funded by the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program, which was created to spur broadband development in areas that have lacked reliable and affordable broadband options. Wecom Fiber was awarded the BEAD grant through a competitive multi-year process and is using its private funding to reach other areas in Sedona.

Wecom Fiber is partnering with Searchlight Capital Partners, Wecom Fiber's investor and a global investor in broadband infrastructure.

"Searchlight invests in digital infrastructure that connects consumers, businesses, and governments with best-in-class internet service in communities around the world," said Darren Glatt, partner at Searchlight Capital Partners and Sedona resident. "We selected Wecom Fiber as an Arizona company building Arizona towns, and Wecom Fiber knows Sedona street by street."

Wecom Fiber's right-of-way license with the City of Sedona is approved, and crews are already building in the Village of Oak Creek, seven miles south. Construction in Sedona is expected to begin soon and finish in the first half of 2028.

"Sedona's natural beauty is what makes this area special, and our network is built to preserve those views," said Rachel Solomon, CEO of Wecom Fiber. "Every foot of fiber will be underground. No new poles, no new lines across the sky."

"Reliable, high-speed internet matters to Sedona's residents and to the small businesses that power our community," said Brian Fultz, Sedona Vice Mayor and Mayor-elect. "I appreciate that Wecom Fiber is making this investment and committing to build it with care for our streets and our red rock views."

"We're grateful to Wecom Fiber for serving as Presenting Sponsor of this year's Innovation Summit," said David Key, President & CEO of the Greater Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau. "Their investment in a citywide fiber network gives Sedona's businesses a foundation for growth and innovation for years to come."

The Sedona Innovation Summit, hosted by the Greater Sedona Chamber of Commerce & Tourism Bureau, brought together local leaders, businesses, and innovators for a day of keynotes, panels, and an innovation expo.

About Wecom Fiber

Wecom Fiber is an Arizona-born broadband provider building the networks its communities will depend on for decades. With roots dating back to 1956, Wecom Fiber is bringing high-speed fiber internet to homes and businesses across eight Arizona counties, investing in the infrastructure that will help connect and strengthen communities for generations to come. Learn more at wecomfiber.

Scott Davis

Wecom Fiber

+1 602-290-6867

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Wecom Fiber Celebrates Sedona Fiber Broadband Build at Sedona Innovation Summit News Provided By Wecom Fiber October 08, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Electronics Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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