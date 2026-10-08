Markettecnexus Launches Amplifinity, Its AI Implementation And Digital Growth Division

Amplifinity AI By MarketTecNexus is the new AI Implementation and Digital Growth Division

Amplifinity AI's four service categories with more than two dozen services.

Adriana Vela, CEO, MarketTecNexus

AI-powered, done-for-you services help small and mid-sized businesses close the AI execution gap with more than two dozen services.

- Adriana VelaVANCOUVER, WA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MarketTecNexus today announced the formal launch of Amplifinity by MarketTecNexus, its AI Implementation and Digital Growth Division created to help small and mid-sized businesses turn AI capabilities into practical business execution and measurable results.As AI adoption accelerates, access to AI tools is no longer the primary challenge for many businesses. Organizations are experimenting with AI, adding applications and automating individual tasks, yet often lack the specialized resources to connect those capabilities to how customers find them, how work gets done and how the business grows.Amplifinity was created to help close that AI execution gap with AI-powered, done-for-you services that businesses can implement individually or combine based on their needs, priorities, and growth objectives."Businesses don't necessarily need more AI tools. They need the right capabilities solving the right business problems," said Adriana Vela, Founder and CEO of MarketTecNexus. "Amplifinity gives small and mid-sized businesses access to specialized AI-powered execution without requiring them to build every capability in-house. The goal isn't AI for the sake of AI. It's applying it where it can improve how the business operates, communicates, gets discovered and grows."More Than Two Dozen Services Across Four CategoriesAmplifinity offers more than two dozen AI-powered services organized across four categories. Rather than requiring businesses to adopt predefined packages, services can stand alone to address a specific need or be combined to close broader execution gaps.AEO & Digital Discoverability: Services designed to strengthen how businesses are found, understood, and selected across AI-powered search and answer environments. Offerings include AEO audits, schema optimization, AI-enhanced voice and search, content calibration, monitoring, and ongoing optimization.AI-Powered Content Creation: Done-for-you content services that combine AI capabilities with strategic direction and human oversight to help businesses create and scale high-quality content more efficiently.AI Website & Visual Experience Design: AI-powered website and visual experience services designed to create engaging digital experiences, strengthen brand presence and improve conversion.AI Automation & AI Answer Bots: Solutions designed to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency, including AI voice receptionists, AI chatbots, lead qualification and smart routing, and automated customer journey messaging.The complete portfolio lets businesses choose the capabilities that meet immediate needs while retaining the flexibility to add services as priorities evolve.Closing the Gap Between AI Adoption and ExecutionAmplifinity expands MarketTecNexus's ability to support organizations at a different point in the AI adoption cycle. While MarketTecNexus Strategic AI Consulting helps leaders assess readiness, establish priorities, develop actionable AI strategies, guide implementation and prepare teams to adapt, Amplifinity provides hands-on execution for businesses that need specialized capabilities delivered for them.The division is particularly suited to small and mid-sized businesses that may already be experimenting with or using AI but lack the internal resources, time, or specialized expertise to implement every capability effectively."AI adoption doesn't end when a company starts using AI," Vela added. "The harder part is whether those capabilities work together to create reeal business value. That's the gap Amplifinity is designed to address."Amplifinity services are now available. For more information and the complete portfolio of services, visit AmplifinityAI.About Amplifinity by MarketTecNexusAmplifinity is the AI Implementation and Digital Growth Division of MarketTecNexus, providing AI-powered, done-for-you services for small and mid-sized businesses. Services span four categories: AEO & Digital Discoverability, AI-Powered Content Creation, AI Website & Visual Experience Design, and AI Automation & AI Answer Bots. Services can be implemented independently or combined based on business needs.About MarketTecNexusMarketTecNexus is the leader in integrating AI adoption, AEO discoverability, human performance, and organizational adaptability. Through Strategic AI Consulting and Amplifinity by MarketTecNexus, the company connects strategy with execution, technology with human performance, and organizational adaptability with business growth to help organizations turn AI ambition into measurable business outcomes.Media Contact:MarketTecNexus...MarketTecNexus

Adriana Vela

MarketTecNexus, LLC

+1 858-774-8283

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MarketTecNexus Launches Amplifinity, Its AI Implementation and Digital Growth Division News Provided By MarketTecNexus, LLC October 08, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, Law, Real Estate & Property Management, Sports, Fitness & Recreation



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