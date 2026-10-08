Metro Container Marks 20 Years In Texas

Founded in Brenham in 2006, the company now operates three locations with more than 500 containers in stock and an in-house fabrication shop.

BRENHAM, TX, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Metro Container LLC is celebrating 20 years of providing storage container sales, rentals, and custom modifications to Texas businesses, contractors, and homeowners. Founded in Brenham in 2006, the company has grown from a single container yard into a two-location operation serving the Brazos Valley and customers across Texas.Today, Metro Container maintains more than 500 units in stock, with locations in Brenham and Somerville. Its Brenham fabrication shop handles custom modifications in-house, building climate-controlled storage units, mobile offices, and other configurations without subcontracting the work.The milestone reflects two decades of serving customers whose storage needs range from a single container on a rural property to multiple units supporting an active construction site. Keeping inventory on hand and fabrication under one roof allows Metro Container to help customers select a container and adapt it to the work they need it to do.“When Metro Container started in 2006, the focus was helping customers find dependable storage that fit their needs,” said Erik Rast, President of Metro Container.“Over the years, those needs have expanded. Customers still come to us for a secure place to store tools or inventory, but they're also asking for offices, climate-controlled spaces, and containers built around how they work.”Supporting Fall Projects and Winter Storage NeedsThe anniversary comes as construction crews prepare for projects continuing through winter and agricultural and rural property owners organize equipment and supplies for the months ahead. Across Washington, Austin, and Burleson counties, having storage on the property can help customers keep materials close to where they will be used.For contractors, containers provide a secure place for tools, equipment, and building supplies between workdays or project phases. An on-site unit can also reduce the need to transport those items back and forth from another storage location.Farm and ranch owners can use containers to organize tools, fencing supplies, maintenance equipment, and other materials that would otherwise occupy barn or workshop space. Homeowners may need temporary storage during renovations, while businesses may use a unit for seasonal inventory or overflow stock.Metro Container offers month-to-month rentals for temporary needs, with discounts available for longer rental terms. Customers can also purchase containers for ongoing use, giving them options based on their project timeline and plans for the property.Inventory Customers Can See and SelectMetro Container's inventory includes 10-foot, 20-foot, and 40-foot units. Available options include standard watertight, reconditioned, and one-trip containers, along with high cube, double-door, and open-side configurations.That variety gives customers choices beyond container length. A business storing taller equipment may need additional interior height, while a crew loading materials regularly may benefit from a different door arrangement. Customers can discuss those requirements with Metro Container before choosing a unit.The company's physical yards also give customers an opportunity to see containers before making a purchase. For buyers comparing conditions, sizes, or access options, viewing a unit can help clarify which container will work best for their intended use.Custom Fabrication in BrenhamFor customers who need more than a standard storage unit, Metro Container's fabrication shop adds features such as doors, windows, insulation, electrical systems, and climate control. The company handles the modification work in its own Brenham shop, giving customers a direct connection to the team building their container.A contractor who needs a container with additional access doors and a climate-control package, for example, can coordinate container selection and modifications with one company. The same approach supports businesses seeking mobile offices and property owners planning a dedicated workspace.Handling fabrication internally also allows the team to discuss how individual features will function together. Door placement, interior layout, power needs, and insulation all affect how useful the finished container will be in everyday service.“Custom fabrication will continue to be a major part of what we do,” said Erik.“Customers have specific ideas about how a container needs to function, and our job is to turn those ideas into something practical. Having our own shop lets us work through those details with them and handle the build ourselves.”As Metro Container marks its 20th year, its two locations, stocked inventory, and fabrication capabilities support both straightforward storage requests and projects requiring a more specialized build.Metro Container's headquarters and main yard are located at 3555 Hwy 290 West, Brenham, TX 77833. Business hours are Monday through Friday, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.For information about container sales, rentals, or modifications, visit metrocontainer or call (979) 836-7500.About Metro Container LLCFounded in Brenham, Texas, in 2006, Metro Container LLC provides storage container sales, rentals, and custom modifications for commercial and residential customers. With locations in Brenham, Bellville, and Caldwell, the company serves the Brazos Valley and greater Texas. Its inventory includes more than 500 units, and its in-house fabrication shop builds mobile offices, climate-controlled units, and custom container configurations.

Eric Rast

Metro Container LLC

+1 (979) 836-7500

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