My Local Press Launches Printable Newspaper Edition, Bringing Back The Printed Local Paper Without The Printing Costs

MyLocalPress

Co-Founder Adam Smith

My Local Press Mascot Choco

New print edition tool turns any My Local Press news feed into a traditional newspaper that can be printed at home or run on a printing press

- Adam Smith

MIAMI BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- My Local Press, the platform that gives independent journalists a low-overhead way to launch local news outlets, today announced the launch of its printable newspaper edition. The new feature lets publishers and readers turn local news from MyLocalPress into a traditional newspaper they can hold in their hands.

With the print edition tool, members can lay out stories from a local news feed, or a selection of stories they have saved, as a newspaper ready to print. Editions can be printed on a home or office printer on standard letter-size paper, or prepared in three larger press sizes for a printing press and mass distribution. Each edition can be printed in color or black and white.

The result is a real local newspaper for the living room table, an office lobby, a newsstand, a restaurant or a coffee shop, without the printing and distribution costs that have forced many community papers to close. More than one-third of U.S. newspapers have closed since 2005, according to Northwestern University's Medill Local News Initiative, and rising print and postage costs are among the most common reasons publishers give.

"Many readers still love the feel of a newspaper in their hands," said Adam Smith, co-founder of My Local Press. "There is something special about reading your local paper while drinking your morning cup of coffee. We wanted to bring that back, without the high cost of printing that put so many hometown papers out of business. Now anyone can print their local news, whether that's one copy for the kitchen table or a full press run for the whole town."

For independent journalists and community publishers, the print edition adds a new way to reach readers who are not online, including older residents and the customers of local businesses. Publishers can also post their printed issues in an online archive and list the places where readers can pick up a paper copy, shown on a map with directions.

The print edition joins My Local Press's existing tools, which let journalists publish from a smartphone or desktop, host live video newscasts, sell local advertising and coupons, offer subscriber-only content and accept reader donations, keeping 90% of what they earn. My Local Press has grown to nearly 4,000 publishers since launching in January 2026.

Readers and publishers can print their own edition at /print. A step-by-step guide is available at /guide/your-publication#print-editions, and new users can sign up free at .

About My Local Press

My Local Press is a local news publishing platform created to help independent journalists and community publishers launch and run profitable local news businesses without the overhead of traditional newspaper infrastructure.

Adam Smith

My Local Press

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My Local Press Launches Printable Newspaper Edition, Bringing Back the Printed Local Paper Without the Printing Costs News Provided By My Local Press October 08, 2026, 04:58 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Agriculture, Farming & Forestry Industry, Companies, Media, Advertising & PR, Social Media, Technology



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