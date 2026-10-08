Hela Launches: Clinical-Grade Medical AI With Every Answer Traced To A Source
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Named clinician editors and AI agents build and fact-check one medical knowledge base, so every answer can be traced to a source and stays current.Clinical-grade means every answer in Hela can be traced to a source, has been reviewed by a named clinician, and is continuously checked for updates.” - Cistema spokespersonSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cistema Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based healthcare AI company, today announced the launch
of Hela (hela), a clinical-grade AI reference built to be a single, verified source of truth
for medicine. Hela is available to doctors in practice and in training on the web, iOS and
Android.
General-purpose AI chatbots are now the fastest way to look something up in medicine,
but they cannot show where an answer came from, they go out of date, and they can give
two different answers to the same question. A reference that a clinician acts on needs a
higher standard.
Hela is built by two groups working together: Hela agents and Hela humans. The AI agents
work around the clock, scanning for guideline changes, flagging content that may be out
of date and checking statements against the literature. Named clinician editors then
review and approve every change before readers see it. Every statement in Hela is signed
off by a clinician and cites its sources.
Hela's AI search works the same way. Ask a clinical question in plain language and the
answer is written only from Hela's verified content, with references to the passages it
drew on, never from the open internet.
The difference matters most where medicine moves fast. Obesity management has
changed fundamentally with GLP-1 drugs, and guidance on PCOS has been revised
repeatedly. On topics like these, Hela flags what changed and points to the evidence
behind it, so clinicians can see at a glance whether the guidance they rely on is current.
Key features at launch:
- Traceable: every statement cites its sources and shows the clinicians who reviewed it.
- Current: AI agents monitor the literature continuously; human editors approve every
update.
- Grounded AI search: answers come only from verified Hela content, with references,
never from the open web.
- Connected: conditions, drugs and investigations link to each other, so a reader sees
the whole picture rather than an isolated fact.
- Fast: structured, plain-language entries built for a look-up between patients, on a
phone.
- Open to contributors: clinicians can share notes, suggest corrections and apply to
become an editor.
"Clinicians are already asking chatbots clinical questions, because nothing else is as fast.
The problem is that you cannot tell a fluent answer from a correct one," said a Cistema
spokesperson.
"Clinical-grade means every answer in Hela can be traced to a source, has
been reviewed by a named clinician, and is checked for updates continuously. We put
clinician editors in charge of the facts and use AI agents to do the tireless work of keeping
them current."
Hela will soon be available at hela
About Cistema
Cistema Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered healthcare AI company building Hela, a
clinical-grade, citation-grounded source of truth for medicine, used by clinicians and
doctors in training. Learn more at hela
Nur Alisyah
Cistema Pte. Ltd.
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