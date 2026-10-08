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Named clinician editors and AI agents build and fact-check one medical knowledge base, so every answer can be traced to a source and stays current.

- Cistema spokespersonSINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, SINGAPORE, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Cistema Pte. Ltd., a Singapore-based healthcare AI company, today announced the launchof Hela (hela), a clinical-grade AI reference built to be a single, verified source of truthfor medicine. Hela is available to doctors in practice and in training on the web, iOS andAndroid.General-purpose AI chatbots are now the fastest way to look something up in medicine,but they cannot show where an answer came from, they go out of date, and they can givetwo different answers to the same question. A reference that a clinician acts on needs ahigher standard.Hela is built by two groups working together: Hela agents and Hela humans. The AI agentswork around the clock, scanning for guideline changes, flagging content that may be outof date and checking statements against the literature. Named clinician editors thenreview and approve every change before readers see it. Every statement in Hela is signedoff by a clinician and cites its sources.Hela's AI search works the same way. Ask a clinical question in plain language and theanswer is written only from Hela's verified content, with references to the passages itdrew on, never from the open internet.The difference matters most where medicine moves fast. Obesity management haschanged fundamentally with GLP-1 drugs, and guidance on PCOS has been revisedrepeatedly. On topics like these, Hela flags what changed and points to the evidencebehind it, so clinicians can see at a glance whether the guidance they rely on is current.Key features at launch:- Traceable: every statement cites its sources and shows the clinicians who reviewed it.- Current: AI agents monitor the literature continuously; human editors approve everyupdate.- Grounded AI search: answers come only from verified Hela content, with references,never from the open web.- Connected: conditions, drugs and investigations link to each other, so a reader seesthe whole picture rather than an isolated fact.- Fast: structured, plain-language entries built for a look-up between patients, on aphone.- Open to contributors: clinicians can share notes, suggest corrections and apply tobecome an editor."Clinicians are already asking chatbots clinical questions, because nothing else is as fast.The problem is that you cannot tell a fluent answer from a correct one," said a Cistemaspokesperson."Clinical-grade means every answer in Hela can be traced to a source, hasbeen reviewed by a named clinician, and is checked for updates continuously. We putclinician editors in charge of the facts and use AI agents to do the tireless work of keepingthem current."Hela will soon be available at helaAbout CistemaCistema Pte. Ltd. is a Singapore-headquartered healthcare AI company building Hela, aclinical-grade, citation-grounded source of truth for medicine, used by clinicians anddoctors in training. Learn more at hela

Nur Alisyah

Cistema Pte. Ltd.

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Hela Launches: Clinical-Grade Medical AI With Every Answer Traced to a Source News Provided By Cistema Pte Ltd October 08, 2026, 05:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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