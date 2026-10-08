India's Skies Safe Due To Brave Air Warriors: Assam CM

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, Oct 8 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday extended greetings to the Indian Air Force (IAF) on Air Force Day, saluting the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the country's air warriors.

Taking to social media, CM Sarma said the nation's skies remain safe because of the dedication of the personnel guarding them and paid tribute to the IAF for its service to the country.

“Bharat's skies are safer because our brave air warriors guard them,” CM Sarma said in a post on X.

“On Indian Air Force Day, I salute the courage, sacrifice and unwavering commitment of the @IAF_MCC. Their dedication continues to inspire every Indian,” he added.

Concluding his message, the Assam Chief Minister said:“Always touch the sky with glory.”

The post was accompanied by visuals depicting a bright aerial scene, underscoring the significance of the day dedicated to the Indian Air Force.

Air Force Day is observed every year on October 8 to commemorate the establishment of the Indian Air Force in 1932. Over the decades, the IAF has evolved into a formidable force responsible for safeguarding India's airspace and providing critical support during military operations, humanitarian crises and natural disasters.

The day is marked by ceremonial events, and air displays showcasing the operational capabilities of the force, along with tributes to serving personnel, veterans and those who have made the ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty.

CM Sarma's message comes amid heightened public attention on India's defence preparedness and the role of the armed forces in protecting the country's territorial integrity.

The Chief Minister has frequently highlighted the contribution of India's armed forces and security personnel, particularly their role in maintaining national security and responding to emerging challenges.

Air Force Day provides an opportunity to recognise the professionalism, discipline and technological capabilities of the IAF, as well as the sacrifices made by its personnel and their families in the service of the nation.