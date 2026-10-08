World Witnessed How Fast Air Force Moved Into Combat During Op Sindoor, Says IAF Chief

MENAFN - IANS) Ghaziabad, Oct 8 (IANS) Indian Air Force (IAF) Chief Air Chief Marshal A.P. Singh on Thursday extended warm greetings to the air warriors on the 94th Indian Air Force Day and said that the world witnessed how quickly the IAF swung into action during Operation Sindoor last year, while adding that the air warriors are "constantly preparing for the mission".

The Indian Air Force, the air arm of the Indian Armed Forces, was officially established on October 8, 1932, as an auxiliary air force of British India. Created under British rule as an auxiliary air force, the IAF's primary mission was to secure Indian airspace and conduct aerial warfare during armed conflicts. The force has since evolved into one of the most formidable air powers in the world.

Air Marshal Singh inspected the parade during the Air Force Day celebrations at Hindon Air Base in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad.

Indian Army Chief General Dhiraj Seth, Indian Navy Chief Admiral Krishna Swaminathan, along with other senior military officials, veterans and their families, were also present during the celebrations.

Addressing the parade, the Indian Air Force Chief said, "I am deeply honoured to stand here before you to celebrate the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force. Air Force Day is a celebration of our glorious journey, built on unwavering commitment, indomitable courage and supreme sacrifices. From humble beginnings in 1932, with just four Wapiti aircraft, our Air Force has evolved into an exceptional, capable, network-centric and multi-domain force, proudly ranked among the finest in the world."

Looking back at history, Air Marshal Singh said that the Indian Air Force continues to stand as a "shining testament" to what steadfast resolve, courage and innovation can achieve.

He also paid homage to those who laid down their lives in the line of duty.

"Today, the world is going through rapid changes, leading to uncertainty and intricate geopolitical challenges. New conflicts are emerging across different parts of the world.

Stressing that air power is the "primary means of protecting national interests" in times of global uncertainty, Air Chief Marshal said, "The Indian Air Force, being the custodian of air power, understands its role and responsibilities, and is always alert, committed, and ready to meet any contingency. We believe that any Air Force can have the most advanced aircraft in the world or the most advanced systems in the world, but its true strength is measured by its operational preparedness. That is, how quickly and confidently it can act whenever the call comes."

Talking about Operation Sindoor, he said that the "world witnessed the speed with which the Indian Air Force moved into combat operations".

"We saw firsthand the destructive power as well as the effective air defence operations of the Indian Air Force during Operation Sindoor," he said, adding that this year's theme -- 'Infallible, impervious and precise' -- is just not a tagline, but the "manifestation of our strength and resolve".

"Indian Air Force understands that operational capability rides on the back of professional training. We train as we fight. It means our aircrew and ground crew are trained to such a high degree that their skills become their second nature. These skills are developed quietly with realistic exercises. Whether the task is defending our skies or delivering aid in a disaster or carrying out punitive strikes, we are constantly preparing for the mission," the IAF Chief added.

This year, he said that the force has continued to build on that foundation through significant initiatives such as Exercise Vayushakti, Dronathon and the ongoing multilateral air exercise Tarang Shakti.

"These efforts are focused on actively validating our combat readiness, while swiftly integrating niche technologies into our operational frameworks," he added.