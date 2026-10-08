'Deeply Saddened': Prez Murmu, VP Radhakrishnan Mourn Passing Of Nana Patekar

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu and Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan on Thursday expressed grief over the passing of veteran actor Nana Patekar and extended condolences to his family members.

Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

An official confirmation from Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula -- Goa residence -- and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

Taking to X, President Murmu said, "Deeply saddened by the passing of veteran actor Shri Nana Patekar. Through his powerful and deeply evocative performances, he brought to life a wide range of human experiences."

"He portrayed characters that left a lasting imprint on the hearts and minds of people. His commitment to social service reflected his concern for the underprivileged. His passing is a great loss to Indian cinema. I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers," the President added.

Vice President Radhakrishnan also said that he was "deeply saddened" by the passing of the veteran actor.

"A versatile and immensely talented artist, he brought remarkable depth, sensitivity and authenticity to every character he portrayed. His invaluable contribution to Indian cinema will always be remembered. Known for his powerful performances, Nana Patekar Ji will continue to inspire and be cherished by generations of cinema lovers," the Vice President said in a post on X.

"In this hour of grief, I extend my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers," he added.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

He made his Hindi film debut with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana's breakthrough came with films such as 'Salaam Bombay!' and 'Parinda'. He went on to deliver his power-packed performances in films including 'Angaar', 'Tirangaa', 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Yeshwant', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', 'Apaharan' and 'Raajneeti'.