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Global Technology Ceos Join ADIPEC 2026 As AI Reshapes Energy Demand And Operations
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Global technology CEOs from Siemens AG, Honeywell, AVEVA, Cognite, Siemens Energy, AIQ, Schneider Electric, and SandboxAQ are among the leaders confirmed for ADIPEC 2026, as the energy industry looks to embed artificial intelligence (AI) across critical infrastructure and operations. Taking place in Abu Dhabi from 2–5 November, the world's largest energy event will connect technology innovators with the energy operators, investors and policymakers responsible for putting intelligent solutions to work at scale. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The scale of the opportunity is significant. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), widespread adoption of existing AI applications could deliver up to US$110 billion in annual power generation savings by 2035, while unlocking as much as 175 gigawatts (GW) of additional transmission capacity from existing power lines. At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI and data centres is placing new demands on electricity systems, reinforcing the growing interdependence between the energy and technology sectors. Reflecting this shift, AI will be a central theme across ADIPEC 2026, spanning its Strategic and Technical Conferences, exhibition and Leadership Roundtables. From improving upstream productivity and optimising industrial operations to strengthening grid resilience and addressing the power demands of data centres, discussions will examine how intelligent technologies can improve energy system performance, supported by the investment, infrastructure and partnerships needed for wider adoption. Global technology leaders to address the next phase of AI deployment Across ADIPEC's Strategic Conference, executives from some of the world's leading industrial and technology companies will address how AI is influencing energy security, infrastructure investment, industrial performance and digital transformation. Confirmed speakers include:
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Roland Busch, President and CEO, Siemens AG
Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA
Dr Christian Bruch, President and CEO, Siemens Energy
Girish Rishi, CEO, Cognite
Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell
Dennis Jol, CEO, AIQ
Uljan Sharka, Founder and CEO, Domyn
Dr Olivier Oullier, CEO, Inclusive Brains
Tim Bawtree, Chairman and Founder, Quantum Switch
Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric
Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ
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