Global Technology Ceos Join ADIPEC 2026 As AI Reshapes Energy Demand And Operations

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Global technology CEOs from Siemens AG, Honeywell, AVEVA, Cognite, Siemens Energy, AIQ, Schneider Electric, and SandboxAQ are among the leaders confirmed for ADIPEC 2026, as the energy industry looks to embed artificial intelligence (AI) across critical infrastructure and operations. Taking place in Abu Dhabi from 2–5 November, the world's largest energy event will connect technology innovators with the energy operators, investors and policymakers responsible for putting intelligent solutions to work at scale. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The scale of the opportunity is significant. According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), widespread adoption of existing AI applications could deliver up to US$110 billion in annual power generation savings by 2035, while unlocking as much as 175 gigawatts (GW) of additional transmission capacity from existing power lines. At the same time, the rapid expansion of AI and data centres is placing new demands on electricity systems, reinforcing the growing interdependence between the energy and technology sectors.

Reflecting this shift, AI will be a central theme across ADIPEC 2026, spanning its Strategic and Technical Conferences, exhibition and Leadership Roundtables. From improving upstream productivity and optimising industrial operations to strengthening grid resilience and addressing the power demands of data centres, discussions will examine how intelligent technologies can improve energy system performance, supported by the investment, infrastructure and partnerships needed for wider adoption.

Across ADIPEC's Strategic Conference, executives from some of the world's leading industrial and technology companies will address how AI is influencing energy security, infrastructure investment, industrial performance and digital transformation.

Roland Busch, President and CEO, Siemens AG Caspar Herzberg, CEO, AVEVA Dr Christian Bruch, President and CEO, Siemens Energy Girish Rishi, CEO, Cognite Vimal Kapur, Chairman and CEO, Honeywell Dennis Jol, CEO, AIQ Uljan Sharka, Founder and CEO, Domyn Dr Olivier Oullier, CEO, Inclusive Brains Tim Bawtree, Chairman and Founder, Quantum Switch Olivier Blum, CEO, Schneider Electric Jack Hidary, CEO, SandboxAQ

Confirmed speakers include:

, said:“Industrial AI delivers the most value for energy systems when intelligence is engineered into infrastructure at its core, including the grids, industrial systems and buildings that keep economies running day to day. These systems need to perform reliably under pressure, whether they were built decades ago or are under construction today. Scaling that requires sustained investment, deep engineering expertise and closer collaboration between the energy and technology sectors. ADIPEC brings those partnerships together, turning technological progress into resilient, real-world performance.”

Building on these wider discussions, ADIPEC's dedicated AI, Digital & Technology Innovation Strategic Conference programme will examine the practical and commercial priorities shaping AI adoption, from automation, predictive analytics and asset optimisation to cybersecurity, data infrastructure and measurable returns on investment. It will also address the infrastructure requirements created by AI's own growth, including how energy and technology companies can work together to meet rising power demand while improving system efficiency and reliability.

“AI is opening up significant opportunities for the energy industry. The priority now is identifying which applications are worth backing and how to deploy them securely at scale. That takes more than technology; it requires engineering expertise, investment and commercial discipline. ADIPEC connects the people setting strategy and committing capital with those responsible for delivery, helping turn AI's potential into measurable improvements across energy systems.”

The growing importance of AI is also reflected in ADIPEC's Technical Conferences, which attracted a record 7,261 abstract submissions this year. AI & Digital Transformation received 1,296 submissions – the highest of any technical category. Across more than 200 sessions and 1,100 expert speakers, the Technical Conferences will explore the engineering innovations and practical solutions needed to improve performance, strengthen reliability and accelerate technology adoption across energy operations.

On the exhibition floor, ADIPEC's expanded AI Zone, co-hosted by AIQ, will bring the practical application of intelligent technologies into focus. Across the AI Zone, exhibitors will demonstrate how AI, robotics and digital technologies are moving into real-world energy and industrial operations – from reservoir modelling and autonomous control to infrastructure inspection, grid management and subsea robotics.

Among the new technologies being unveiled, Stone Ridge Technology will launch what it describes as the first AI-native pre- and post-processing and workflow orchestration layer built around its GPU-based ECHELON reservoir simulation software. Honeywell will showcase AI-driven autonomous upstream operations through Honeywell Forge Upstream.

Robotics will provide some of the Zone's most tangible demonstrations. EY, in partnership with Gecko Robotics, will showcase robots that can climb, crawl, swim and fly to inspect assets such as pipelines and power plants, combining high-fidelity physical data with AI analytics to predict failures, extend asset life and inform investment decisions. Sinaha will exhibit the Autonomous Mobile Robots already deployed in its intelligent warehouses, supported by its proprietary Robotics Management System, with the robots due to be manufactured at its UAE factory from the first quarter of 2027.

By connecting technology innovators directly with energy operators, customers and project owners, the Zone will create opportunities to advance commercial relationships, forge new partnerships and move market-ready solutions closer to implementation.

Complementing the conference and exhibition, the invitation-only ADIPEC AI Leadership Roundtables will provide a private forum for senior decision-makers from across energy and technology to address the investment, infrastructure, governance and regulatory considerations shaping AI adoption.

Together, these platforms reinforce ADIPEC's focus on translating technological progress into practical outcomes, connecting the people, capital and capabilities needed to build a more intelligent, resilient energy system capable of supporting long-term growth.

Hosted by ADNOC and held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, in his capacity as Ruler of Abu Dhabi, ADIPEC 2026 will welcome 239,000 attendees, more than 2,250 exhibiting companies and over 1,800 speakers across 13 conference programmes.

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the United Arab Emirates, and hosted by ADNOC, ADIPEC 2026 takes place in Abu Dhabi from 2–5 November.

ADIPEC is where the global energy ecosystem comes together to secure today's energy, build tomorrow's capacity and strengthen the systems that power global growth. Bringing together governments, industry, investors and technology leaders, ADIPEC provides a global platform to strengthen supply, mobilise capital, advance technology and build the partnerships needed to support long-term growth.

The event will welcome 239,000 attendees, 2,250+ exhibitors and 1,800+ speakers across its conferences and exhibition.

ADNOC is a leading diversified energy and petrochemicals group wholly owned by the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. ADNOC's objective is to maximise the value of the Emirate's vast hydrocarbon reserves through responsible and sustainable exploration and production to support the United Arab Emirates' economic growth and diversification. To find out more, visit: