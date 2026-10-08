Nana Patekar Dies At 75: Mind-Blowing Unknown Facts About The Veteran Actor

Nana Patekar ruled the entertainment industry with his powerful acting. We bring you some shocking facts about the veteran actor.

Nana Patekar, 75, died on Thursday, October 8, leaving a great career in Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre, and filmmaking. The actor allegedly had a major heart attack at his home in Dona Paula, Goa. He was transported to Manipal Hospital, where physicians fought to resuscitate him for around 45 minutes but were unable to revive him.

Nana Patekar commanded huge respect in both the Hindi and Marathi film industries. He had written, directed, and did charity work alongside his acting. He won many awards for his roles in movies like Parinda, Krantiveer, Apaharan, and Natsamrat. The government even awarded him the Padma Shri for his contributions to cinema. We bring you some shocking facts about the veteran actor.

Nana Patekar faced massive struggles during his early days. He painted zebra crossings and movie posters to earn his daily bread. His father lost his business at one point. The actor then took up a job where he earned just Rs 35 per day and managed to eat only one meal.

The actor completed a strict three-year army training programme for his movie Prahaar. The army also gave him the honorary rank of Captain. He actually went and served in the army during the Kargil war after shooting the film. This explains his highly disciplined nature.

Nana Patekar has a son named Malhar who also works as an actor. Nana refused to use his influence to help his son in the entertainment industry. The veteran actor believes that his son must struggle and work hard to build his own space in the film world.

Nana Patekar cooks exceptionally well and enjoys preparing various cuisines. He prefers making his own meals whenever possible. The actor also loves hosting his friends and treating them to different dishes that he experiments with regularly.