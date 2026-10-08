She Innovates AI Introduces GEO-VIS Framework To Measure Brand Visibility In AI Search

She Innovates AI

Founder Tandeep Sangra's six-check GEO-VIS framework shows whether AI platforms mention, cite and recommend a brand, and which gap to fix first.

SAS NAGAR, MOHALI, PUNJAB, INDIA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- She Innovates AI, an AI visibility consultancy, today announced the GEO-VIS Framework, a six-part model for measuring how a brand appears in answers generated by AI platforms such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Perplexity and Google AI. The framework was created by founder Tandeep Sangra and developed from her hands-on work with client brands.As more buyers put research questions to AI assistants, brands face a measurement gap. Search rankings and website traffic show where a page sits in a list of links, but they do not show whether an AI platform names a brand, cites its website, or describes it fairly. The GEO-VIS Framework breaks the broad question "are we visible in AI search?" into six specific checks that can be repeated for any brand, on any platform.THE SIX GEO-VIS DIMENSIONSVisibility: Is the brand mentioned?Inclusion: Does it appear in relevant answers?Source: Does the AI cite the brand's website?Influence: Does third-party content support the brand?Sentiment: Is the recommendation positive?Intent: Does visibility occur for commercial queries?Each dimension points to a different kind of gap. A brand that is mentioned but never cited has a Source gap. A brand that is cited but described with caveats has a Sentiment gap. Because each gap calls for a different fix, the framework is designed to help teams prioritise their work instead of treating AI visibility as a single score.HOW THE FRAMEWORK IS APPLIEDApplying GEO-VIS takes four steps. First, a team writes the questions a real buyer in the brand's category would ask an AI platform, including branded, category, comparison and purchase-intent questions. Second, those questions are run on each major platform, since each retrieves and cites sources differently. Third, every answer is recorded against the six dimensions. Fourth, the gaps are ranked so that the most important fixes come first.HOW GEO-VIS FITS WITH CITATION OUTCOME ENGINEERINGCitation Outcome Engineering is the methodology She Innovates AI works under. GEO-VIS is how that methodology is measured: each of the six dimensions shows whether the work is changing what AI platforms say about a brand. It is not a separate methodology."Brands tell us they want to be recommended by AI, but they cannot tell whether anything they do is working," said Tandeep Sangra, founder of She Innovates AI. "GEO-VIS gives them six clear questions to answer, and shows which gap to fix first."The framework is published in full, with guidance on how to apply it, atWHAT COMES NEXTShe Innovates AI is also developing an AI Visibility Intelligence platform. It is designed to monitor citations, brand mentions, share of voice and the sources AI platforms rely on; generate persona-based commercial prompts that reflect buyer intent; suggest fixes; and help teams define, measure and act on the KPIs that matter for any brand. The platform is in development.ABOUT TANDEEP SANGRATandeep Sangra is the founder of She Innovates AI and an AI visibility researcher, consultant and speaker. Her work centers on Answer Engine Optimization (AEO), Generative Engine Optimization (GEO) and Citation Outcome Engineering, the methodology she created, together with the GEO-VIS Framework that measures it.Her research is published on SSRN, a research repository. "Visibility, Credibility & Self-Promotion Bias in LLM-Generated Recommendations" ( ) examines which signals determine whether a brand is included in or excluded from AI-generated answers. "AI Citations Are Not Permanent: Citation Volatility, Half-Life, and What Actually Predicts Citation Persistence Across AI Platforms" ( ) tracks 3.5 million citation events across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, Copilot and Gemini.Tandeep Sangra speaks on AI search visibility and Industrial AI Revolution. She presents at conferences, industry events, and educational institutions across India - with a focus on the technical and commercial dimensions of AI In January 2026 she was a speaker at the Bharat AI Summit 2026, a MeitY-sanctioned national AI conference at CGC University Mohali, where her session covered ethics, diversity and inclusion in AI development and what responsible AI means for brand visibility. She has also spoken at an MSME empowerment programme run by MGSIPA with the Department of Industries & Commerce, Government of Punjab, under the Raising and Accelerating MSME Performance (RAMP) scheme of the Government of India, on the Industrial AI Revolution and how smaller businesses can use AI-driven search for brand visibility.She advises enterprise brands, marketing and advertising agencies, and high-growth B2B companies in sectors including SaaS, retail and e-commerce, and financial services, in markets including the USA, UK, Canada, UAE, Saudi Arabia and Europe. She is Google AI Essentials certified.ABOUT SHE INNOVATES AIFounded in October 2025, She Innovates AI is an AI visibility consultancy that helps brands be understood, cited and accurately represented by AI platforms. Its work centers on Answer Engine Optimization, Generative Engine Optimization and Citation Outcome Engineering, measured by the GEO-VIS Framework. The company also offers LLM optimization, schema markup, AI citation monitoring, ChatGPT Ads management and a free AI Visibility Check tool at .MEDIA CONTACTShe Innovates AI Email:...Website:

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She Innovates AI Introduces GEO-VIS Framework to Measure Brand Visibility in AI Search News Provided By She Innovates AI October 08, 2026, 04:40 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, World & Regional



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