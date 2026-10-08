Cuore Cumbres Continues Presales As Construction Advances In Cancun's Premier Investment Neighborhood

A mixed-use development in Cancun's best neighborhood. Metric Development and Eleva Capital Group: construction underway and a proven delivery record.

- Roberta Wohler, Director of Sales, Eleva Capital GroupCANCUN, QUINTANA ROO, MEXICO, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- In a market where wealth-focused investors prioritize certainty over promises, Cuore Cumbres Cancun is emerging as one of southeastern Mexico's most solid opportunities: a mixed-use development in Cancun that continues its presales, with verifiable construction progress, located in the heart of Residencial Cumbres, Cancun's highest-appreciation neighborhood.Cumbres is recognized as the city's finest residential area, with a sustained history of appreciation driven by its urban consolidation, connectivity, and access to top-tier schools, shops, and services. Investing here isn't betting on a projection, it's buying into a proven market where land is scarce and demand stays firm, conditions that have historically protected capital and sustained property values.Cuore Cumbres Cancun comprises 102 residential apartments, 26 boutique offices, and 3 commercial units across 17 levels, with more than 1,800 m2 (19,000+ sq ft) of amenities and independent access points that ensure true residential privacy. Priced from 4.5 million pesos (approximately US$240,000), the project is designed for those looking to protect and grow their wealth through a mixed-use asset. This mix lets owners diversify returns across three sources, residential, office, and retail, an uncommon balance that reduces reliance on any single type of demand and broadens the paths to profitability, whether through leasing or resale along the neighborhood's appreciation curve.For the investor, the decisive factor is the backing. Cuore Cumbres is developed by Metric Development, the firm behind projects such as Riva Puerto Cancun and Nido Puerto Cancún, among others, and marketed exclusively by Eleva Capital Group as master broker, two firms with a proven delivery record in the region. The signature architecture is led by Kince Arquitectura and Jokin Luisa, with interior design by Hermy Maldonado, adding lasting design value and long-term differentiation to the asset.To give prospective buyers full transparency, Eleva Capital Group continuously shares an up-to-date construction-progress video, so every investor can see the pace of construction and adherence to the timeline firsthand. It's a way of replacing promises with evidence and backing the buying decision with verifiable information at every step.With a limited number of units available in this presale stage, Cuore Cumbres Cancun represents the optimal entry point to lock in the best price along the neighborhood's appreciation curve, ahead of the adjustments that naturally accompany construction progress as the project moves toward its scheduled delivery in spring 2028.About Eleva Capital GroupEleva Capital Group is a premium real estate group made up of pioneering Quintana Roo families that, since 2016, have invested in their community by creating developments recognized for their strong appreciation potential, proven quality, and profitability.Its portfolio brings together urban and beachfront projects in Cancun, Puerto Morelos, and Isla Mujeres, including Cumbres Towers and Cumbres Suites, sold and delivered; Arbolada Towers, completed and available for immediate occupancy; Cuore Cumbres, currently in pre-sale in Cancun; Porto BLU Beach Condos, sold and delivered; Sole BLU Ocean Living, available for immediate occupancy, and Village BLU, currently in pre-sale, in Puerto Morelos; and Isola BLU Chic Condos, also in pre-sale, in Isla Mujeres.With more than one thousand units sold and satisfied clients since 2018, Eleva Capital Group continues to build on a track record grounded in quality, certainty, and value creation.About Metric DevelopmentMetric Development is a real estate developer that creates one-of-a-kind projects through a formula combining an artisanal approach to product with a deep sense of design, focused on generating value, appreciation, and profitability for investors and buyers. Its portfolio in Cancun includes Riva Puerto Cancun, a low-density residential building and the first project in southeastern Mexico to earn LEED sustainability certification; Nido Puerto Cancun, a commercial and corporate-office development with iconic design; Kaána Beach Retreat, with EDGE Advanced certification; and Cuore Cumbres, among others.

Roberta Wohler

Eleva Capital Group

+52 998 865 5760

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Cuore is moving forward with firm steps. Your next smart investment is taking shape in the heart of Cumbres, Cancun.

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Cuore Cumbres Continues Presales as Construction Advances in Cancun's Premier Investment Neighborhood News Provided By Eleva Capital Group October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Building & Construction Industry, Companies, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Real Estate & Property Management



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