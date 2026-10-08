Medical Marketing Whiz Launches Webinar Replay Showing Medical Practices How To Own The Menopause Market

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Training covers AI search visibility, events, list building, and social media strategies for practices serving women in midlife

- Lori WernerRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a healthcare marketing agency specializing in women's health, longevity, and aesthetics, today announced the availability of the replay of its live webinar,“Own the Menopause Market: How to Become the #1 Menopause & Intimate Wellness Provider In Your Area.” More than 200 healthcare providers registered for the training, which was held during World Menopause Month.The replay is available at .The webinar addresses a growing opportunity for medical practices and med spas. Women between 40 and 55 are in their peak earning years and are actively seeking providers who understand menopause, yet many see their gynecologist only once a year for a brief visit. At the same time, telehealth platforms are competing for this patient, and patients are increasingly turning to AI tools such as ChatGPT, Claude, and Perplexity, rather than traditional search engines, to research providers.“The practices that will win this patient are the ones she can actually find,” said Lori Werner, founder of Medical Marketing Whiz and a certified menopause coach.“Telehealth companies can send a prescription, but they can't sit across from her and ask how she's really doing. Providers who build a comprehensive menopause program and make sure their community knows about it have a real advantage.”The training walks providers through a practical marketing roadmap, including:- Visibility in AI search. How to structure a website with dedicated menopause pages, FAQ content, and fresh educational articles so that AI answer engines are more likely to recommend a practice, along with the role of press releases and YouTube in building authority.- Events and webinars. How to plan and promote in-person and virtual menopause events, including community talks, local partnership events, and evergreen recorded webinars, which remain one of the highest-return activities for filling a practice's calendar.- List building. Strategies for capturing and nurturing contacts among women 40 and older, such as menopause quizzes, downloadable guides, local online groups, and educational email newsletters.- Social media. Education-first content ideas that build trust, encourage engagement, and position providers as the local menopause expert.- A 90-day action plan. A prioritized set of next steps, so practices can focus on one or two high-impact moves rather than trying to do everything at once.Providers can access the free replay at .About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a women-led healthcare marketing agency with team members across the United States and Canada. The company specializes in anti-aging and longevity, serving practices in women's health, functional medicine, longevity medicine, and aesthetics. Founded by Lori Werner, author of Anti-Aging and Longevity Marketing, the agency takes an authentic, results-driven approach that prioritizes patient education and credibility. Learn more at medicalmarketingwhiz.

Lori Werner

Medical Marketing Whiz

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Medical Marketing Whiz Launches Webinar Replay Showing Medical Practices How to Own the Menopause Market News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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