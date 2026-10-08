Medical Marketing Whiz Shares 9 Holiday Marketing Ideas For Med Spas To Fill The Schedule And Set Up A Strong 2027

Holiday Marketing Ideas Webinar presented by Medical Marketing Whiz

Webinar replay now available, featuring revenue-generating campaigns for med spas and wellness practices, including a client mailer that returned about $49,000

- Lori WernerRYE, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medical Marketing Whiz, a healthcare marketing agency serving more than 500 practice locations nationwide, today announced the replay of its live holiday marketing webinar for med spas, aesthetics practices, functional medicine clinics, and wellness centers. The session, held October 7, 2026, gave practice owners and marketing teams a roadmap for turning the busiest season of the year into a strong start to 2027.The webinar covered practical, low-cost campaigns that practices can launch this season, including:- Halloween and Thanksgiving promotions, such as themed treatment menus, a pumpkin pie and food drive giveaway, and a Friendsgiving event that works as a referral program- Black Friday and Cyber Monday offers built around free add-ons, "first 50" deals, and drop-in formats that deliver the benefits of an event without the stress of hosting one- Gift card and gift guide strategies that help patients give the gift of health- Direct mail and Santa's Wish List campaigns that reconnect with lapsed patients and VIPs- Social media engagement ideas, including Elf on the Shelf posts, door decorating contests, and a seven-day "Holiday Glow" series- Charity and referral partner strategies that build community goodwill and bring new patients through the door- Event marketing tips for promoting holiday and New Year, New You events using Eventbrite, Google Business Profile, chambers of commerce, and press releasesOne featured case study showed a Medical Marketing Whiz client that mailed 3,000 holiday cards, each containing a gift card for the patient and one for a friend. The campaign generated 104 patient visits and approximately $49,000 in revenue on a cost of about $4,000."The last quarter of the year is what builds your momentum into the next one," said Lori Werner, founder of Medical Marketing Whiz. "Practices don't need to do everything. Pick one or two ideas that feel doable, start planning now, and you'll walk into 2027 with a full schedule instead of a slow January."The replay is available at no cost. Practice owners can register to watch at .About Medical Marketing WhizMedical Marketing Whiz is a healthcare marketing agency specializing in med spas, aesthetics, functional medicine, longevity, and wellness practices. Founded in 2016 by Lori Werner, a three-time author, Forbes contributor, and conference speaker, the agency helps practices attract new patients and grow through authentic, results-driven marketing that prioritizes patient education and credibility. Practices can book a free strategy call, which includes a marketing analysis of their website, local SEO, and online visibility, at medicalmarketingwhiz.

Lori Werner

Medical Marketing Whiz

+1 888-418-8065

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Medical Marketing Whiz Shares 9 Holiday Marketing Ideas for Med Spas to Fill the Schedule and Set Up a Strong 2027 News Provided By Medical Marketing Whiz October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR



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