Former LA Court Reporter Dyan Starr Blends Numerology With Tarot In New Book

Dyan Starr, master numerologist, chart reader and former Los Angeles Superior Court reporter, author of Hallowed Be Thy Name.

Dyan Starr, available now in paperback and digital formats

Hallowed Be Thy Name introduces the Starr System, pairing core numerology with Rider-Waite Tarot imagery to make self-discovery practical and accessible.

- Dyan Starr, Author of Hallowed Be Thy Name

HEMET, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- We live in an age defined by numbers. From credit scores and bank accounts to alarm clocks, calendar appointments, and health tracker metrics, numerical data dictates nearly every waking hour of modern existence. Yet, despite being surrounded by these quantitative figures, many people experience a distinct feeling that numbers carry a deeper, unseen current. When individuals search for genuine meaning behind recurring patterns in their daily lives, they are often met with overly mystical, highly abstract interpretations that feel entirely detached from practical reality.

Dyan Starr takes a remarkably different, thoroughly grounded approach. As a master numerologist, chart reader, and former Los Angeles Superior Court reporter, Starr approaches the field of numerical symbolism without pretense or esoteric fluff. In her book, Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Starr System of Numerology (Pathways to Self-Discovery), she introduces an original framework that bridges the ancient practice of numerology with the rich, visual iconography of the classic Rider-Waite Tarot deck.

Her underlying thesis is simple and accessible: numbers are not distant, rigid abstractions, nor are they mystical tricks reserved for a select few. Instead, when properly understood, they serve as everyday tools for self-reflection, personal alignment, and navigating life's major decisions with confidence.

From the Courtroom to the Chart: A Lifetime of Observing Human Nature

To fully appreciate the clarity and practical depth of the Starr System, one must look at the author's unique personal trajectory. Starr's fascination with numerical patterns began at the age of nine, sparked by a natural curiosity that her mother famously refused to explain. Determined to uncover the answers herself, Starr began secretly reading every book on the subject she could lay her hands on. By age fifteen, her intuitive grasp of the discipline had grown enough that she was actively drafting detailed charts for friends and acquaintances.

However, her primary career path led her into a completely different environment: the fast-paced, high-stakes courtrooms of Southern California. For 27 years, Starr served as an official court reporter for the Los Angeles Superior Court. Sitting at the verbatim stenography machine day after day, she recorded thousands of cases, witnessing the full spectrum of human conflict, legal battles, tragedy, and resolution.

While court reporting itself was intense, observing human behavior under extreme pressure gave Starr an extraordinary vantage point. She listened to real people navigate choices, consequences, and life-altering events. This decades-long experience in the judicial system sharpened her analytical mind and deepened her empathy, giving her a rare, real-world understanding of how personal choices shape human destinies. Throughout those 27 years in the courthouse, Starr never abandoned her true passion; she continued conducting private readings and teaching classes, refining a distinct methodology that would eventually become the foundation of her written work.

Bridging Concepts: The Starr System Explained

Many traditional numerology books struggle to hold a reader's attention because they rely on dense calculation tables or vague, overly generalized interpretations. Readers are often left wondering how to apply abstract numerical definitions to their actual day-to-day lives. Starr solves this problem by pairing core numerical frequencies with distinct, universally recognized visual images.

In Hallowed Be Thy Name, she synthesizes the analytical science of numerology with the rich visual language of the Rider-Waite Tarot deck. By linking specific numeric values directly to individual card imagery, she gives the reader an immediate, intuitive anchor for complex concepts:

Visual Anchoring: Incorporates clear visual references for each card in the Rider-Waite deck, allowing readers to pair abstract numerical meanings with vibrant, recognizable symbols.

Demystified Frameworks: Translates complex chart calculations into plain English, offering clear interpretations that swap fortune-telling tropes for actionable tools.

Multi-Tiered Accessibility: Designed to accommodate absolute beginners learning their first calculations, while providing seasoned chart readers with a new synthesis to elevate their existing practice.

A Practical Key for Modern Self-Discovery

At its core, Hallowed Be Thy Name does not aim to lock readers into fixed outcomes or predict rigid futures. Instead, it offers a functional lens for understanding personal strengths, behavioral habits, and natural cycles. By treating numbers as dynamic tools for reflection rather than deterministic fate, Starr empowers individuals to take active ownership of their life journey.

This sensible, transparent approach makes the Starr System an ideal guide for a wide array of readers:

Curious Beginners: Readers seeking an engaging entry point into numerology and tarot without feeling overwhelmed by technical jargon.

Active Practitioners: Experienced readers looking for a fresh framework that combines two foundational metaphysical arts into one cohesive system.

Self-Reflection Enthusiasts: Anyone interested in using practical tools to better understand relationships, career transitions, and personal growth.

Living the Wisdom: Grounded in Everyday Life

Today, Starr resides in Hemet, California, leading a life that reflects the down-to-earth balance present throughout her writing. Surrounded by her family, three horses, six chickens, four pigs, dogs, and her cat Leo, she maintains a close connection to the rhythms of everyday domestic life. Having recently celebrated the long-awaited joy of becoming a grandmother, Starr approaches her work not from an isolated pedestal, but as someone deeply rooted in family and practical living.

Her book serves as an invitation to look closer at the subtle codes running through our lives and discover how understanding numbers can lead to a deeper connection with ourselves and the world around us.

BOOK & AUTHOR DETAILS

Title: Hallowed Be Thy Name: The Starr System of Numerology (Pathways to Self-Discovery)

Author: Dyan Starr

Format: Paperback / Digital

Amazon Link:

Official Author Website: starrnumbers

Dyan Starr

Starr Numbers

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Former LA Court Reporter Dyan Starr Blends Numerology With Tarot in New Book News Provided By Danzingerian Book Club October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Religion



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