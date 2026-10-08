Inspiring Workplaces Announces The 2026 Worktech Award Winners

LONDON & NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Inspiring Workplaces Group today announced the winners of its 2026 WorkTech Awards, recognising the technology companies helping organisations create better, more human experiences at work.Selected from entries across the WorkTech sector, winners were assessed on their purpose, investment and innovation, measurable customer results and their own commitment to creating a positive people experience. Above all, judges looked for technology solving genuine workplace challenges and delivering tangible impact for the people and organisations using it.The 2026 winners demonstrate the growing breadth and influence of WorkTech. Judges saw technology connecting employees with career and development opportunities; bringing communications and knowledge together; helping leaders make better decisions using people data; and making employee recognition more meaningful and accessible.Other winning technologies are simplifying complex benefits experiences, reducing the administrative burden of HR and payroll, improving how distributed workplaces operate and using AI to remove repetitive work so people can spend more time on higher-value, human activity.While the technologies and workplace challenges varied considerably, one thing united the winning entries: clear evidence that the technology is solving a meaningful problem and making work better.Matt Manners, Founder and CEO of The Inspiring Workplaces Group, said:“WorkTech is moving at an extraordinary pace, particularly with AI now embedded in almost everything. But more technology does not automatically mean a better workplace.What impressed us about this year's winners was their focus on solving real problems for real people. Whether they're removing frustrating admin, helping people develop, connecting distributed teams or giving leaders better information to make better decisions, these technologies are making a tangible difference to how people experience work.We want the WorkTech Awards to become a trusted place for our global community of people leaders to discover technology genuinely worth their attention. These winners have demonstrated why they deserve to be on that list.”The 2026 WorkTech Award Winners (listed in alphabetical order):.ChartHop.DailyPay.Envoy.Fama Technologies.Fuel50.Harbinger Group.Hubstaff.Kudos.Logile.MangoApps.Neat.Selerix Systems.Surface.WarpThink your technology belongs on this list next year?Register your interest now for the 2027 WorkTech Awards and join the technology companies helping shape a better future of work.2027 Inspiring Place to WorkTM now open for entriesIf you would like your organisation to have the opportunity to be named an Inspiring Place to WorkTM in one or more regions – Asia, Australasia, Europe, Latin America, Middle East & Africa, North America, and UK & Ireland – visit the 2027 Inspiring Workplaces Awards page, download the entry pack and start your entry. The deadline is February 24, 2027.Partner with Inspiring WorkplacesThere are various opportunities for organisations to partner with Inspiring Workplaces. For more information, please contact....About The Inspiring Workplaces GroupInspiring Workplaces is a global organisation on a mission to help businesses build, prove, and celebrate truly PeopleFirst cultures. Believing that the greatest force in business is people, Inspiring Workplaces champions cultures where belief, belonging and confidence in the future empower individuals to thrive.Through its core programs: The Inspiring Workplaces Awards, Certified PeopleFirstTM and the free Inspiring Workplaces Community, the organisation celebrates, certifies and connects leaders committed to creating environments where people feel seen, valued and prepared for the future of work.In a world where workplaces shape lives, Inspiring Workplaces exists to spotlight those who lead with purpose, because inspiring cultures don't just transform business, they change the world.Learn more at:For more information on Inspiring Workplaces, contact:Matt Manners+44 (0) 7799876473...Visit our Company LinkedIn Page

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Inspiring Workplaces Announces the 2026 WorkTech Award Winners News Provided By The Inspiring Workplaces Group Limited October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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