Graphy And Megagen Sign Initial KRW 2 Billion Supply Agreement For Dental 3D Printing Materials And Equipment

Graphy Group Chairman Sim Un-seob (left) and MegaGen Implant Chairman Park Kwang-bum (right) pose for a commemorative photo following the signing of the agreement.

Agreement covers Tera Harz E-Namel resin, 3D printers and post-processing equipment.

- Un-Seob Sim, Chairman of GraphyMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060), a developer of photopolymer materials for 3D printing, has signed an initial KRW 2 billion supply agreement with MegaGen Implant Co., Ltd. The agreement covers Tera Harz E-Namel, a light-curing resin with high ceramic content for 3D printing long-term dental crowns, together with 3D printers and post-processing equipment. It marks the start of the companies' commercial partnership in dental 3D printing.The signing ceremony took place at Graphy's headquarters in Seoul, attended by Graphy Group Chairman Sim, Un seob, MegaGen Chairman Park Kwang Bum and representatives from both companies.Under the agreement, Graphy will supply MegaGen with Tera Harz E-Namel resin, 3D printers, nitrogen curing units and resin removal equipment. By supplying both the material and the equipment, Graphy aims to support an integrated production workflow for dental practices and laboratories.Expanding Collaboration Across Digital DentistryThe companies are also in the final stages of discussions on an annual supply agreement for cone-beam computed tomography (CBCT) systems manufactured by Ray Co., Ltd. Graphy is Ray's largest shareholder, with a 26.14% stake.If finalized, the agreement would broaden the partnership by linking Ray's digital diagnostic technologies, MegaGen's implant solutions and clinical expertise, and Graphy's 3D-printing materials and production technologies.The companies aim to develop a“K-Dental Workflow” connecting digital diagnosis, implant treatment and the production of 3D-printed dental restorations. They plan to draw on the technologies, clinical expertise and global networks of Graphy, Ray and MegaGen to support this collaboration in Korea and international markets.Extending Direct 3D Printing to Long-Term Dental CrownsTera Harz E-Namel extends Graphy's 3D-printing materials portfolio from orthodontic applications to the production of long-term dental crowns.The resin has received regulatory clearance from South Korea's Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) for use as a material for long-term dental crowns. Graphy is also pursuing U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) clearance and CE marking for the European market as part of its international expansion plans.With this initial supply agreement in place, Graphy plans to expand the use of Tera Harz E-Namel and the associated equipment in dental practices and laboratories, supported by further clinical experience and practical experience with the production workflow.Sharing Clinical ExperienceFollowing the signing ceremony, Park gave a presentation on his experience using Tera Harz E-Namel in approximately 50 clinical cases. He highlighted the potential of direct 3D printing as an alternative to conventional zirconia workflows.Drawing on his clinical experience, Park emphasized two key advantages over conventional zirconia workflows: shorter production times and lighter restorations. He also highlighted easier occlusal adjustment and patient comfort, and shared positive observations on strength and shade reproduction compared with conventional dental prosthetic resins.The presentation also provided an opportunity to discuss how direct 3D printing could fit into the workflows of dental practices and laboratories.Building a Broader Commercial PartnershipThe companies plan to build on the initial agreement through clinical education, technical support and expanded supply to meet demand in Korea and international markets. Alongside the discussions on Ray CBCT systems, these efforts are intended to extend the partnership across more stages of the digital dentistry workflow.Sim, Un seob, Chairman of Graphy Group, said,“This initial KRW 2 billion supply agreement marks the start of our commercial partnership with MegaGen. Our focus is to support adoption in dental practices and laboratories and build a long-term business relationship with repeat orders.”Sim added,“By bringing together digital diagnostics, implant solutions and dental 3D-printing technologies developed by Korean companies, we aim to create a more integrated digital dentistry workflow. The combined technologies, clinical expertise and global networks of Graphy, Ray and MegaGen will support our efforts to bring the K-Dental Workflow to customers worldwide.”Park Kwang Bum, Chairman of MegaGen, said,“Through this agreement, we plan to incorporate Graphy's dental 3D-printing technology into our digital treatment workflow and further develop an integrated solution designed to support improved clinical outcomes for patients.”About Graphy Inc.Graphy Inc. (KOSDAQ: 318060) is a Seoul-based advanced materials company specializing in 3D-printing materials and digital solutions for orthodontics and restorative dentistry. The company developed the direct 3D-printed Shape Memory Aligner (SMATM) using its proprietary shape-memory photopolymer technology.Graphy combines proprietary materials, direct 3D-printing technology and global partnerships to serve dental professionals and industry partners worldwide. Following its acquisition of a 26.14% stake in Ray Co., Ltd., Graphy is expanding the group's capabilities in digital diagnostics, software, manufacturing and distribution to connect diagnosis, treatment planning, production and clinical use.Media and Investor RelationsGraphy Inc Gasan ForeHue, 6F, 225 Gasan Digital 1-ro, Geumcheon-gu,... |...

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Graphy and MegaGen Sign Initial KRW 2 Billion Supply Agreement for Dental 3D Printing Materials and Equipment News Provided By GRAPHY INC October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Chemical Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Technology



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