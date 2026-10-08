Penta Security Issues Response Guide For AI-Powered Cyber Attack, Outlines Three Principles For Cyber Defense

Penta Secururity 3 Principles for Cyber Defense

SEOUL, SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Penta Security, a cybersecurity company, announced that it has issued a security response guide following a series of personal data breaches in the financial sector and growing signs of AI-powered attacks.

Recent cybersecurity incidents have affected major banks and other financial institutions in South Korea, targeting externally accessible business systems and information inquiry services. In some cases, attackers targeted systems that lacked sufficient authentication controls. Authorities have also identified signs of credential stuffing and suspected attacks involving AI agents and automated tools. As attack automation enables threat actors to target more systems and accounts within a shorter period of time, organizations increasingly need to review fundamental security controls and respond quickly.

In response, Penta Security outlined three core security principles for addressing AI-powered attacks: visibility, defense in depth, and Zero Damage design.

Visibility focuses on detecting attack traffic entering web services and responding quickly. Organizations should regularly check whether key web services have appropriate protection in place and review attack detection logs to identify signs of abnormal access and automated attacks.

Defense in depth requires organizations to apply additional authentication beyond passwords to business services. This approach allows the next layer of defense to block access even if attackers bypass one authentication mechanism. Organizations should also check for business services without additional authentication and identify any accounts exempt from authentication requirements.

The Zero Damage design focuses on protecting data itself so that personal and sensitive information does not lead to actual damage even if a breach occurs. Organizations should review the scope of encryption applied to critical data and examine how they separate and manage encryption keys.

Based on these principles, Penta Security distributed its technical solution guide on October 6 to respond to suspected AI agents' attacks. The guide includes key configuration recommendations along with response measures to control access by automated tools and bots and to detect and block abnormal attack traffic.

“AI-powered attacks can rapidly increase the speed and scale of existing attack methods, but the key to reducing actual damage is still to apply fundamental security controls without gaps,” said Jihae Lee, Chief Compliance Officer (CCO) of Penta Security.“As security incidents continue to spread rapidly, organizations need to assess their security posture immediately and implement the necessary measures quickly.”

Organizations that need help determining how to respond to personal data breaches caused by cyberattacks, or that require urgent security measures, can receive relevant guidance and technical support from Penta Security website.

Penta Security Inc.

Penta Security Inc.

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Penta Security Issues Response Guide for AI-Powered Cyber Attack, Outlines Three Principles for Cyber Defense News Provided By Penta Security Inc October 08, 2026, 04:42 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Energy Industry, IT Industry, International Organizations, Science, Technology, World & Regional...



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.