Sakar Trust And Global Kapol Vikas Continue Support For HMEC And Universal Sanatan Values

Participants gather during HMEC 2025 at the DFW Hindu Temple in Irving, Texas, where Mandir and community representatives met for dialogue, learning and institutional collaboration.

Priests and community participants are recognized on stage during HMEC 2026 in Buena Park, California, highlighting the conference's focus on spiritual leadership, service and stronger Hindu institutions.

Participants interact during HMEC 2025 in Texas, illustrating the person-to-person networking and community exchange that form part of the annual Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council gathering.

Community and organizational participants gather during HMEC 2025 at DFW Hindu Temple in Irving, Texas, as part of the conference's focus on connection, learning and collaboration among Hindu institutions.

HMEC 2026 united Mandir leaders, priests, scholars and youth around seva, spiritual learning and stronger community institutions.

- Hiten BhutaBUENA PARK, CA, UNITED STATES, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- October 7, 2026 Continuing a relationship centered on spirituality, service and community empowerment, Sakar Jivanvikas Trust (Sakar Trust) and Global Kapol Vikas extended their support to the 19th Hindu Mandir Empowerment Council Conference (HMEC) and 13th Hindu Mandir Priests' Conference (HMPC), held October 2–4, 2026, at the Jain Center of Southern California in Buena Park.The organizations participated as a Gold Sponsor and supporter of the awards program, continuing an association established through HMEC 2025 in Texas, where entrepreneur, author and spiritual educator Hiten Bhuta personally participated, supported the awards initiative and addressed the gathering.HMEC 2026 was designed as a three-day platform for Mandir executives, priests, scholars, spiritual and community leaders, youth representatives and participating institutions to exchange knowledge, discuss shared challenges and strengthen cooperation among Hindu and related spiritual organizations in North America.The program brought together representatives of Mandirs, Gurudwaras, Ashrams, Derasars and Hindu organizations, along with priests, scholars, youth and community leaders. HMEC's 2026 conference material outlined participation involving more than 175 temples, more than 250 temple executives, more than 80 speakers and more than 45 program topics, supported by more than 25 host and co-host temples.The conference program addressed the changing responsibilities of Mandirs and community institutions in contemporary life. Major areas included the Mandir as a community center for youth, the role of temples in supporting families, issues facing Hindu communities, priest-focused concerns, seva and community service, institutional cooperation, safety and security, civic responsibilities, shared resources, leadership development and the preservation and promotion of Dharma.The parallel Hindu Mandir Priests' Conference provided a dedicated forum for priests to discuss the religious, educational and institutional responsibilities connected with serving growing and increasingly diverse Hindu communities.The conference was convened by Vallabha Tantry, while Lakshmi Bhamidipati served as HMPC Convenor. HMEC's published program team included Anita Gupta, Hansa Dave, Kishor Trivedi, Nagarajan, Aacharya Murali Ronur and Upendra Shelar, with Niyati Vasani supporting public relations and outreach.Speakers, priests, scholars, Mandir executives and community representatives contributed through presentations, panels, discussions and knowledge-sharing sessions addressing the future of Hindu institutions, intergenerational engagement, spiritual education and practical community leadership.HMEC began as the Hindu Mandir Executives' Conference in Atlanta in 2006 and has evolved into an annual platform through which Mandirs, spiritual institutions, priests, scholars, youth and community leaders can exchange ideas, develop relationships and strengthen institutional cooperation.For Sakar Trust and Global Kapol Vikas, that mission reflects a broader understanding of Sanatan Dharma - not simply as an inherited religious or cultural identity, but as a living framework expressed through self-knowledge, compassion, seva, responsibility, harmony with nature and respect for diverse spiritual paths.The organizations' continuing HMEC engagement also builds on HMEC 2025, held September 12–14 at DFW Hindu Temple in Irving, Texas. Bhuta participated personally in that conference, supported its awards initiative and contributed to discussions concerning the role of Mandirs and socio-cultural organizations in diaspora life.During his HMEC 2025 participation, Bhuta introduced the concept of the“Mandir as a Wiki Router” a contemporary way of viewing a Mandir not merely as a destination for worship, but as a trusted community hub connecting individuals and families with knowledge, mentors, seva opportunities, cultural memory and one another.That concept has particular relevance for younger generations. A Mandir can preserve tradition, but it can also help translate tradition into participation by connecting youth with teachers and mentors, families with community resources, priests with stronger institutional networks and individuals with meaningful opportunities to serve.The philosophy also complements Sakar Trust's wider spiritual-learning work through Rasmay Bodhi, which makes Vedanta, Advaita, meditation and self-inquiry accessible to contemporary seekers through study, reflection, books and learning resources.The guiding idea is simple: ancient wisdom becomes most meaningful when knowledge leads to greater clarity, compassion, character and responsible action.Bhuta was unable to attend HMEC 2026 personally but conveyed his greetings and continued support. Shri Dipakbhai Parekh represented Global Kapol Vikas and Sakar Trust at the gathering.“Sanatan Dharma becomes powerful not when we merely preserve its past, but when we translate its wisdom into compassion, character and service today,” Bhuta said.The message reflects a larger question confronting spiritual and cultural institutions across diaspora communities: how can traditions remain rooted in timeless principles while helping new generations respond thoughtfully to modern social, educational and community needs?The answer increasingly lies in moving from preservation alone toward participation. Spiritual institutions can preserve memory while also developing leadership, encouraging seva, supporting families, educating young people and creating trusted spaces where knowledge can become responsible action.Sakar Trust and Global Kapol Vikas welcome dialogue with Mandirs, spiritual organizations, educators, youth leaders and community institutions seeking to expand spiritual learning, seva, cultural continuity and values-based community programs. Organizations interested in interviews, knowledge-sharing, collaborative initiatives or future community programs may contact Shreya Chavan at +91 89567 60812 or....The continuing objective extends beyond sponsorship of any single conference. Through Sakar Jivanvikas Trust, Global Kapol Vikas, Rasmay Bodhi and related Vedanta and Advaita learning initiatives, the effort is to preserve wisdom, empower institutions and help make spirituality a practical force for a more compassionate, enlightened and connected society.Culture survives when it is remembered. Dharma thrives when it is understood, lived and shared through seva.About Sakar Jivanvikas TrustSakar Jivanvikas Trust is an India-registered public charitable trust focused on healthcare awareness, education, human empowerment, cultural programs and social initiatives. Its activities connect learning, wellbeing, spirituality and community contribution.About Global Kapol VikasGlobal Kapol Vikas supports community connection, cultural continuity and initiatives intended to strengthen relationships, participation and service within the Kapol community and wider society.About Rasmay BodhiRasmay Bodhi is associated with Sakar Trust's spiritual-learning work and provides resources and opportunities for study and reflection related to Vedanta, Advaita, meditation and self-inquiry.Media ContactShreya ChavanSakar FoundationPhone: +91 89567 60812Email:...Website:

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HMEC 2026: Hindu Mandir Leadership, Priest Recognition, Seva and Community Empowerment

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