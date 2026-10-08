Nana Patekar Passes Away: A Look At The Legendary Actor's Fine Career, Iconic Performances And Marathi Cinema Legacy

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most powerful and distinctive performers, passed away at the age of 75 on Thursday, October 8, 2026.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Murud-Janjira, Maharashtra, Nana Patekar went on to become one of the most respected actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema.

The legendary actor was known for his intense screen presence, distinctive voice, powerpack dialogue delivery and ability to bring raw emotional depth to his characters, Nana Patekar enjoyed a career spanning nearly five decades with his association with acting beginning long before his film career.

For the uninitiated, the actor studied at the Sir J.J. School of Art in Mumbai and was actively involved in theatre.

He made his Hindi film debut with Gaman in 1978. His early years saw him moving between Hindi and Marathi cinema, with his Marathi film debut coming with Sinhasan in 1979. He then appeared in Marathi films including Bhalu, Raghu Maina and Savitri.

Nana Patekar had already appeared in many films, but his career gained significant momentum with N. Chandra's Ankush in 1986.

The film saw him portraying a character rooted in the struggles and frustrations of ordinary people.

He then appeared in films such as Pratighaat, Mohre, Andhaa Yudh and Salaam Bombay! and eventually went on to be known for portraying layered characters rather than conventional romantic heroes.

One of the defining milestones of Nana Patekar's career came with Vidhu Vinod Chopra's Parinda in 1989. His portrayal of the ruthless crime boss Anna earned him the National Film Award for Best Supporting Actor.

Nana Patekar continued to take on dramatically challenging roles through the 1990s with movies like Agni Sakshi, Khamoshi: The Musical, Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman, Angaar, Tirangaa, Ghulam-E-Mustafa, Yeshwant and Kohram.

In 2004, Nana Patekar delivered another career-defining performance in Ab Tak Chhappan, directed by Shimit Amin. He played Sadhu Agashe, a Mumbai Police encounter specialist, in a performance that combined restraint with his trademark intensity.

His work in Prakash Jha's Apaharan in 2005 earned him a lot of applause and awards. He also appeared in films including Taxi No. 9211, Welcome, Raajneeti, The Attacks of 26/11 and Kaala.

While the legendary actor was largely associated with intense dramatic roles, his performance as Uday Shetty in Welcome 2007 introduced audiences to another side of the actor.

His chemistry with Anil Kapoor and his comic timing turned Uday Shetty into one of the most memorable characters in mainstream Hindi comedy.

Despite becoming a major name in Hindi cinema, Nana Patekar never forgot his Maharashtrian roots and always retained a strong connection with Marathi theatre and cinema.

His Marathi filmography includes Sinhasan, Bhalu, Raghu Maina, Savitri, Pak Pak Pakaak, Deool, Natsamrat, Aapla Manus and Dr. Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero, among others.

His performance in Natsamrat in 2016), based on V. V. Shirwadkar's celebrated Marathi play, became one of the most significant performances of his later career.

He essayed the character of Ganpat Belwalkar, a retired stage actor who struggles with ageing, family relationships and the loss of his place in society, Nana brought his theatrical background to the forefront.

Another important Marathi performance came in Dr. Prakash Baba Amte: The Real Hero, for which he won many awards and a lot of appreciation.

For the uninitiated, Nana Patekar also explored filmmaking behind the camera. He made his directorial debut with Prahaar: The Final Attack in 1991, a film centred on the Indian Army and the life of a highly disciplined commando.

In 2013, he was honoured with the Padma Shri, India's fourth-highest civilian award, for his contribution to the arts and cinema.

His other Marathi movies include Bhalu, Raghu Maina, Savitri, Maaficha Sakshidar, Pak Pak Pakaak, Deool, Yashwantrao Chavan – Bakhar Eka Vaadalaachi,, Aapla Manus and Ole Aale.

Nana Patekar, despite being a legend on the silver screen, always managed to keep his personal life away from the media glare.

The actor married actress Neelakanti Patekar in 1978, and had two sons, Durvasa and Malhar. Reportedly their elder son, Durvasa, tragically passed away at around two-and-a-half years of age due to illness. Their younger son, Malhar Patekar, is associated with working behind the camera in films and has largely maintained a low profile.

Beyond cinema, the legendary star was also associated with social initiatives, particularly work supporting farmers and families affected by drought in Maharashtra.

The veteran actor's demise has sent shockwaves across the film industry and left his fans deeply saddened.

Nana Patekar passed away at the age of 75 on October 8, after reportedly suffering a severe cardiac arrest at his residence in Dona Paula, Goa, in the early hours of Thursday. He was found unconscious and was subsequently rushed to Manipal Hospital, where doctors attempted to revive him through continuous CPR.

However, their efforts were unsuccessful, and he was declared dead.

–IANS

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