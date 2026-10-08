'Men, Women Of IAF Have Defended Our Skies, Served Nation With Distinction': Kharge On Air Force Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Thursday extended greetings on Indian Air Force Day, praising the exceptional valour, professionalism and unwavering commitment to duty demonstrated by the force's personnel in defending the nation's skies.

Kharge said,“On the 94th anniversary of the Indian Air Force, my warm greetings to our courageous air warriors, serving personnel, veterans and their families. With exceptional valour, professionalism and an unwavering commitment to duty, the men and women of the IAF have defended our skies and served the nation with distinction.”

“From safeguarding India during times of conflict to providing vital assistance during humanitarian crises, the Indian Air Force has always risen to the occasion. We salute their service and sacrifice and take immense pride in the IAF's remarkable legacy and its continuing journey as a formidable, modern strategic force,” he said.

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra also extended greetings on the occasion.

“On Indian Air Force Day, I salute our brave air warriors who protect our skies with exemplary courage, discipline and dedication. Jai Hind,” she said.

October 8 marks the 94th Raising Day of the Indian Air Force, an occasion to honour the air warriors who serve the nation and commemorate the remarkable journey of India's air power.

The 94th anniversary will be marked with a major Suryakiran aerial display at Jodhpur Air Force Station alongside Tarang Shakti 2026.

Indian Air Force Day is celebrated every year on this day to commemorate the establishment of the IAF in 1932. The day recognises the courage, professionalism and contributions of IAF personnel in protecting India's airspace and supporting national security.

It also provides an opportunity to showcase India's air power, advanced aircraft, operational capabilities and growing indigenous defence technology.

The IAF was established during the British colonial period. Its first operational squadron, No. 1 Squadron, was formed in 1933.

After Independence in 1947, the IAF played an important role in several military operations and conflicts, including the 1947-48 Jammu and Kashmir operations, the 1965 and 1971 wars, the Kargil conflict and subsequent counter-terrorism operations.