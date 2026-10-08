Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal, Boman Irani Express Grief Over Nana Patekar's Loss: They Don't Make Men Like You Anymore

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) Bollywood actors Suniel Shetty, Arjun Rampal and Boman Irani, among many others, have expressed their shock after veteran star Nana Patekar passed away in Goa aged 75.

The actors remembered the legendary actor as an exceptional artiste and a rare human being whose presence and impact went far beyond the screen.

Taking to Instagram, Suniel Shetty expressed his shock and wrote:“Absolutely shocking!!! They don't make men like you anymore. So deeply rooted no matter how high you rose.”

He added:“Unapologetically yourself, fiercely honest and a master of your craft. There was only one Nana. There will never be another. Rest in peace Bhau... Cinema won't be the same without you.”

Actor Arjun Rampal was left devastated and deeply saddened with the news of Nana Patekar's passing.

He wrote:“Devastated, shocked and deeply saddened to wake up to this news. Can't believe it, this is a huge huge loss to the industry and to all of us, especially people who knew @iamnanapatekar sir personally, whose lives he touched.”

The actor added:“He lived on his terms, acted effortlessly, shared and most importantly cared. You will be missed Sir. Thank you for the beautiful performances and unforgettable memories. Prayers for your journey ahead and deepest condolences to your family. RIP.”

Veteran actor Boman Irani said the news is“difficult, painful and emotional.”

“I was on my morning walk when I received the sad call. Strangely, a morning walk was his regular advice for me.“Come on, Boman. Walk, walk,” he always said. I'm heartbroken, but we should not let our sorrow obscure his contribution to cinema and theatre. Good man, no more. Will miss you, Nana. Will keep walking,” he wrote.

Filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri said that artistes like Nana Patekar“never die.”

Vivek Agnihotri wrote:“Kya yaar Nana retake ka bhi time nahi diya, Artists like you Nana never die, make life hell of people in the heaven.”

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai bid goodbye to Nana Patekar.

He wrote:“GOOD BYE NANA. MARATHI N HINDI CINEMA N STAGE WILL ALWAYS REMEMBER YOU. For being a real NUT SMRAAT ON SCREENA being a great friend without transactions A most honest soul to yourself. A great cook at home like mother. A Rare person n unique philosopher n philanthropist We all loved u n shall love u for good. RIP.”