PM Modi Condoles Death Of Rupi Soren, Mother Of Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday expressed grief over the death of Rupi Soren, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren, extending heartfelt condolences to the Soren family. In a post on X, PM Modi said, "Pained by the passing of Rupi Soren Ji. She always worked for empowering tribal communities. In this hour of grief, my thoughts are with Hemant Ji, Kalpana Ji and their entire family."

Earlier, Hemant Soren also grieved the loss of his mother in a post on X. "After Baba left, Ma was my greatest shelter. Today, even that shelter has merged into the lap of nature," he wrote.

JMM mourns Rupi Soren's death

The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), in an official post on X, mourned Rupi Soren's death and described her as a symbol of "struggle, sacrifice, and patience". The party said Rupi Soren had always stood by late JMM leader Dishom Guru Shibu Soren during his struggles and described her death as an "irreparable loss" for Jharkhand and the country.

JMM said the loss of a mother was deeply painful for Hemant Soren, his family, party members and the people of Jharkhand. "May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family, all of us soldiers of JMM, and the entire state to bear this immense sorrow," the party said. The party also prayed for strength for the grieving family and JMM workers to cope with the loss.

The JMM post on X reads, "Honourable Rupi Soren ji was a symbol of struggle, sacrifice, and patience. After the demise of the late Dishom Guru Shibu Soren ji, Honourable Rupi Soren ji, who always stood by his side in his struggles, has today merged into the lap of nature. Her passing is an irreparable loss for the entire Jharkhand as well as the country." It added, "The shadow of a mother being lifted away is extremely painful for JMM's central president Shri Hemant Soren ji, the entire family, for us, and for Jharkhand. May Marang Buru grant peace to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family, all of us soldiers of JMM, and the entire state to bear this immense sorrow."

Leaders extend condolences

Furthermore, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi also extended condolences. In an X post, Gandhi wrote, "The news of the passing of Rupi Soren ji, mother of Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren ji, is deeply saddening. In this hour of grief, my deepest condolences are with Hemant Soren ji and the entire Soren family."

BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR) also expressed condolences. In a post on X, KTR wrote, "My heartfelt condolences to you Hemant Bhai. May her soul rest in eternal peace. Our thoughts and prayers are with you and your family in this difficult time"

The mortal remains of late JMM founder Shibu Soren's wife were brought to the Chief Minister's residence in Morabadi for final respects. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianetnews Editorial staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)