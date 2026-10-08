PM Modi Mourns Nana Patekar's Demise, Lauds His Frank, Forthright Views

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, describing him as an actor who possessed“intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence” and whose work would be remembered for generations.

PM Modi's tribute on X

In a post on X, the PM said Patekar brought versatility and creativity to every role and was also admired for his frank and forthright views.“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense.“Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti,” he said.

Leaders express grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also mourned the demise of the veteran actor, remembering his contribution to Indian cinema and social causes.

In a post on X, Yogi Adityanath described Patekar's death as an“irreplaceable loss” to the world of art and praised his contribution to cinema and society.“The demise of the renowned actor, powerful theatre artist, and sensitive social worker, Padma Shri Nana Patekar ji, is an irreplaceable loss to the world of art,” Yogi said.

He said Patekar enriched Indian cinema through his acting and expressed his commitment to society through his social concerns.“May Lord Shri Ram grant a place at His divine feet to the departed soul and provide strength to the grieving family and admirers to bear this sorrow,” the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister added.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami also condoled Patekar's demise while remembering his powerful acting. "We have received the extremely heartbreaking news of the demise of the renowned actor Nana Patekar ji. With his powerful acting and impactful dialogues, he carved a distinct identity in Indian cinema. His vibrant performances in various roles enriched Hindi cinema. His passing is an irreparable loss to the film and art world. We pray to God to grant the noble soul a place at His divine feet and provide strength to the grieving family and admirers to bear this sorrow," Dhami said on X.

Naveen Patnaik also expressed grief over the actor's demise and recalled his distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex characters.“Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of veteran actor Nana Patekar. His distinctive dialogue delivery and ability to essay complex characters with ease have earned him a special place in Indian cinema,” Patnaik said in a post on X.

Cause of death and film career

Patekar died at 5.20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone.

According to Dr Salkar, Patekar suffered cardiac arrest at his residence, and CPR was administered for 45 minutes. He remained in asystole throughout the CPR. A medico-legal case (MLC) has been completed, while a post-mortem examination is required, the doctor said.

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film Gaman and went on to earn praise for his performances in films including Parinda, Prahar, Angaar, Krantiveer, Tiranga, Khamoshi and Ab Tak Chhappan.

In recent years, Patekar continued to work in films. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others.

Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. He also had a cameo in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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