Bigg Boss 20: Kaashvi Finally Breaks Silence After Scoutop's 'Possessive' Comment, Says 'I Am...'

The situation of Bigg Boss 20 contestant ScoutOP with Love Gill has gained a lot of attention after his recent conversation with YUNG DSA. Though ScoutOP has claimed that Love is a sister to him, the fact that he feels possessive over her when she is around Gullu has made people doubt the nature of their relationship.

ScoutOP's Confusing Equation With Love Gill

During a conversation with YUNG DSA in the Bigg Boss 20 house, ScoutOP had shared his confusing feelings regarding Love. He stated that though he felt possessive whenever he saw her with Gullu, he considered her a sister.

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The sign language conversation, soon became viral on social media platforms. YUNG had asked whether ScoutOP's feelings for Love were getting changed or not, to which he replied he doesn't know. The discussion has come into limelight since ScoutOP has already talked about his 5 year relationship outside Bigg Boss 20.

Kaashvi Speaks Up Finally!

Amidst all the commotion that was taking place on social media, Kaashvi Hiranandani, who is ScoutOP's girlfriend, spoke to the audience during her live stream. She informed everyone that she is“okay” and is deciding to keep her relationship personal.

She also added that there is a difference between what the viewers see in the Bigg Boss house and what she sees in ScoutOP personally. Even in spite of all this happening, she stated that she wishes ScoutOP success and hopes he does well, as he has come through his efforts till now.

For now, the relation between ScoutOP and Love Gill still continues to be the most talked about topic in Bigg Boss 20

Bigg Boss 20 is hosted by Salman Khan on Colors TV at 10:30pm and streaming online on Jio Hotstar at 9pm.