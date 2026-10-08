Who Is Nana Patekar's Wife Neelakanti Patekar? From IIT Entrance To Chhaava Comeback

Unlike Nana, who became a towering figure in both Hindi and Marathi cinema, Neelakanti largely maintained a low profile. Yet she had an impressive artistic journey of her own, beginning with theatre and eventually earning recognition as a Marathi film actress.

Neelakanti Patekar Chose Acting Over an IIT-Linked Academic Future

Neelakanti Patekar was born in Pune and grew up in a family that moved frequently because of her father's government job. Her academic record was reportedly strong enough for her to clear the IIT entrance examination.

But rather than pursuing the conventional academic path expected of her, Neelakanti gravitated towards theatre.

During her student years, she became increasingly involved in plays and drama competitions. Her talent soon began receiving recognition, including a gold medal for Best Actress at the Maharashtra State Drama Competition in 1973.

Theatre eventually became the foundation of her acting career. The discipline and emotional depth associated with Marathi theatre helped Neelakanti develop a performance style that was natural rather than overtly theatrical.

Her decision to choose acting over academics was a major turning point in her life. What could have been a career in science or academics instead became a journey through Marathi theatre and cinema.

From Marathi Theatre To Marriage With Nana Patekar

Neelakanti eventually made her transition from theatre to Marathi films and established herself as a respected performer. One of the important milestones of her film career came with Aatm Vishwas, for which she received the Maharashtra State Government's Best Actress Award in 1989.

Her connection with Nana Patekar also began through the world of theatre. The two met while working on a Marathi play and eventually married in 1978.

Their personal life, however, was marked by profound tragedy. The couple lost their first child when the child was around two-and-a-half years old. They later became parents to their son Malhar Patekar.

Over the years, Nana and Neelakanti reportedly began living separately. Despite their separate lives, reports have continued to describe them as legally married. Following Nana's death, Neelakanti is being remembered not simply as the actor's wife, but as an accomplished performer who had built her own identity in Marathi theatre and cinema.

Neelakanti Patekar's Remarkable Return With Chhaava

After spending years away from mainstream cinema, Neelakanti returned to the big screen in Laxman Utekar's Chhaava, the 2025 historical drama starring Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna.

She appeared as Dharau in the film, taking on a supporting role that allowed audiences to see her acting once again after a long gap.

Chhaava went on to become one of the biggest Hindi films of 2025. Depending on the trade source, its worldwide collection has been reported at around ₹797 crore to over ₹800 crore. Bollywood Hungama lists its worldwide gross at ₹797.34 crore, while other trade estimates place it above the ₹800-crore mark.

For Neelakanti, the film represented more than simply another acting credit. It marked her return to an industry from which she had largely stayed away for years.

Her comeback also introduced her work to a younger generation of viewers who may not have been familiar with her Marathi theatre and cinema career.