403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Starlink Row: Govt Rubbishes Elon Musk's Remarks On 'Oligarchs' As 'Baseless', Hails India's 'Fair' Framework
(MENAFN- Live Mint) In a statement following SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's remarks against Indian 'oligarchs' for blocking Starlink communication services in the country, the Ministry of Communications said on Thursday the government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.
"The suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the ministry said.
(This is breaking news. The article will be updated soon)
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment