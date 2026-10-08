Starlink Row: Govt Rubbishes Elon Musk's Remarks On 'Oligarchs' As 'Baseless', Hails India's 'Fair' Framework

MENAFN - Live Mint) In a statement following SpaceX CEO Elon Musk's remarks against Indian 'oligarchs' for blocking Starlink communication services in the country, the Ministry of Communications said on Thursday the government has put in place a fair and non-discriminatory authorisation framework for all telecommunication services, including satellite communication services.

"The suggestion that the framework or its application is unfair or discriminatory is baseless and misconceived," the ministry said.

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