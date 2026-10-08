Raveena Tandon Recalls Nana Patekar's Kindness On 'Ghulam-E-Musthafa' Set During Her Meningitis Ordeal

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 8 (IANS) As Nana Patekar passed away aged 75 on Thursday, actress Raveena Tandon remembered the veteran actor as a“gentleman” while recalling a touching incident from the sets of their 1997 film“Ghulam-E-Musthafa”, when she was diagnosed with meningitis.

Raveena took to Instagram, where she shared a string of images featuring her alongside Nana Patekar from the film and also added the song "Tera Gham Mera Gham". She revealed in the caption section that the late star, who passed away in Goa, supported her through the ordeal, helping her manage her severe headache before she left the shoot for the hospital.

She wrote in the caption section:“Shocked and deeply saddened by the passing of Nana. We all know that one day we have to walk the same path and embark on that onward journey, but knowing that does not make the loss any easier. His passing has come as a sudden and profound shock.”

Raveena shared that she and Nana shared a“wonderful rapport, built on mutual respect, warmth and genuine fondness. He was truly lionhearted - courageous, strong and generous in spirit.”

“I will always cherish the memories of the time we spent working together. I particularly remember the scene in Mustafa, where his insight and understanding helped me immensely in bringing a certain nuance and depth to my performance in that situation. I will always be grateful to him for that.”

The actress added:“Some people leave behind more than memories; they leave behind an impression of their strength, warmth and spirit that stays with you. Nana was one such person. May his soul rest in eternal peace. Om Shanti.”

Calling the song“Tera Gham Mera Gham” her favourite from the film, the actress mentioned:“This song was my favourite from the Film“Mustafa” was the day i discovered I was sick with meningitis, and was shooting through the day, till my headache couldn't handle it more.”

“And he was gentlemanly about me cutting short, finishing my shoot and heading straight to hospital, till then he had supplied with with the worlds Medicenes to have to subside the headache (sic). Can't believe it. We have lost a legend today.”

Released in 1997, Ghulam-E-Musthafa was directed by Partho Ghosh. The film follows Mustafa, a loyal hitman for a crime syndicate who marries a dancer named Kavita. After Kavita is killed in a car blast. Mustafa tries to leave his violent life behind and reform, leading to a dangerous conflict with his former associates and underworld bosses.