'Anarchist Mindset': Nitin Nabin Hits Out At Rahul Gandhi Over Protest Against CEC

MENAFN - IANS) Varanasi, Oct 8 (IANS) BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Thursday slammed Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, over protests against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying that if the Opposition has any courage, it should resign from the seats it won through elections conducted by the Election Commission of India.

The remarks came after Rahul Gandhi led another protest towards Jantar Mantar on Wednesday. Rahul Gandhi, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and other Opposition MPs were detained by the Delhi Police after a bus carrying them was stopped near Janpath as INDIA bloc MPs sought to protest against CEC Gyanesh Kumar.

Speaking to reporters, Nitin Nabin said,“I would say these are people with an anarchist mindset, who know only how to spread poison in society. After all, this very Election Commission conducted the elections in Kerala.”

“It also conducted the elections in Tamil Nadu, where they came to power. If he has the courage, Rahul Gandhi should first resign. The public is fully watching the game he is playing. This Leader of Opposition is engaged in shielding infiltrators,” he said.

“They are trying to take away the rights of the people. We are trying to give them their rights back. I believe that people who belong here have the right to the country's resources,” he added.

Nabin also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for the arrangements at the Kashi Vishwanath Temple.

“I belong to Bihar, and coming here to Varanasi is part of our traditions. I would say that the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor has been constructed in a great way. The devotees also like it. It is a great experience. For this, I would like to congratulate PM Modi and CM Yogi,” he said.

The BJP national president offered prayers at the Baba Vishwanath Temple. He will interact with youths at Mahatma Gandhi Kashi Vidyapeeth and later hold a review meeting with party office-bearers on preparations for the upcoming elections at Gokul Dham.