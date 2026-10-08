Nana Patekar Real Name: Welcome Actor's Real Name Was THIS Check Here

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away suddenly on Thursday morning. Fans are shocked by this sudden loss. We look back at his unknown life stories, his real name, and his final movie. Read the full details here. Read On

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away at his Goa residence on Thursday morning. He won millions of hearts with his natural acting in Hindi and Tamil movies. The entertainment industry and the entire country are mourning his sudden death. He suffered from severe chest pain since early Thursday morning. Local doctors tried to save him with CPR, but they failed. Doctors declared him dead on arrival at the hospital.

Nana Patekar spent a major part of his life in Mumbai before moving to Goa. The 75-year-old actor shifted to Goa to spend his final days in peace. He leaves behind one son. The legendary actor won multiple National Awards and a Padma Shri for his brilliant acting skills across diverse roles. His real name was actually Vishwanath Patekar. He gained massive popularity under his screen name Nana Patekar.

Nana Patekar started his acting career in 1978 with the movie Gaman. He studied at the JJ School of Art in Mumbai before joining theatre and films. The veteran actor brought intense energy to the screen. He used his unique voice modulation, piercing eyes, and distinct body language to make every dialogue memorable. He easily transformed into a terrifying villain, a helpless common man, or a pure comic character.

He worked extensively in Tamil cinema alongside Hindi and Marathi films. Cinema lovers will always remember him for his perfect body language and facial expressions. He played every role perfectly, whether it was a ruthless villain or a caring father. He mixed violence and mental instability brilliantly as Anna in Parinda. This iconic role won him the National Film Award and the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor.

He won a National Film Award for playing Anna Seth in Parinda (1989). He directed and acted in Prahaar: The Final Attack (1991). Fans loved his character Inspector Shivajirao Wagle alongside Brigadier Suryadev Singh in Tirangaa (1993). He later won the National Film Award for Best Actor for his outstanding performance as Pratap Narayan Tilak in Krantiveer (1994).

His filmography includes hits like Agni Sakshi (1996), Khamoshi: The Musical (1996), Yeshwant (1997), Ghulam-E-Mustafa (1997), and Shakti: The Power (2002). He played Encounter Specialist Sadhu Agashe in Ab Tak Chhappan (2004). He also starred in Apaharan (2005) and Taxi No. 9211 (2006). His role as Uday Shetty in Welcome (2007) and Welcome Back (2015) proved his perfect comedy timing. He later appeared in Raajneeti (2010), played Rakesh Maria in The Attacks of 26/11 (2013), and acted in The Vaccine War (2023) and Vanvaas (2024).