Nana Patekar Dies At 75: What 'Agni Sakshi' Writer Said About Manisha Koirala Romance Rumours

Veteran actor Nana Patekar passed away on Thursday, October 8, at age 75, leaving behind an incredible legacy in Hindi and Marathi cinema, theatre, and filmmaking. The actor is said to have had a massive heart attack at his Dona Paula, Goa bungalow. He was brought to Manipal Hospital, where doctors tried to resuscitate him for around 45 minutes but could not save him.

As news of Nana Patekar's death spread, numerous episodes of his lengthy professional and personal life have come under the spotlight. Decades-old speculation has surrounded his connection with actress Manisha Koirala, with whom he shared the screen in films like 'Agni Sakshi'.

Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala's rumoured relationship

In the 90s, Manisha Koirala and Nana Patekar were often together. Their on-screen chemistry and close professional partnership sparked rumours that they were romantically involved.

But the rumours were never definitively proven true. Their projects were widely mentioned in relation to their partnership, most famously the 1996 psychological thriller 'Agni Sakshi'.

'Agni Sakshi' writer speaks up

“Yes, that did happen,” he claimed in an interview with Siddharth Kannan. Now, whether you call it romance or friendship, God alone knows. Yet the two were close. The two understood each other well.“They would talk about the scenes and work together and their chemistry was obvious in their performance on screen.”

The host enquired if they have a special bond as friends, and Pushp responded 'Correct'.

He was then questioned if he ever thought the relationship between Nana and Manisha was more than just friends.“No, never,” said Pushp. I never thought about it like that. They were pals and they understood each other. They'd talk about the scenes. I never thought of it as anything more than that. I heard about it afterward, read about it in the media, but I never felt like that.”

Writer Says He Concentrated On His Work

Pushp also said that he would prefer concentrate on his own duties on the sets than see the personal equations between performers. He indicated he would have a look at some of the filming before he left, and he didn't pay any attention to what could have been going on away from the set.

He said,“I was mainly concerned with my work. I'd execute the task that was given to me, leave, and come back.“I'd stay and watch the shooting.”

So his views are based on his own experience of working with Nana and Manisha and not validating the long-standing suspicions regarding their connection.

Ranbir Pushp Defends Nana Patekar's Acid Attack Comments

In the same session, Ranbir Pushp also spoke about Nana Patekar and the opinion regarding the actor's disposition. Pushp referred to an instance involving families of farmers and claimed that people had a wrong perception of Nana and highlighted his philanthropy.

Pushp said Nana had previously turned down a car for Rs 1.5 crore and requested his buddy to give the money to families of farmers, donating Rs 15 lakh to each household. He also spoke about Nana's involvement with Naam Foundation and added that the actor himself lives on a farm.

Pushp further recounted an event with a plastic bottle. Nana had stopped his car when he saw someone throwing a bottle on the road. He picked it up and subsequently approached the individual at a traffic signal, he claimed. The writer said that Nana told him about the Swachh Bharat program and asked who would keep India clean if the residents themselves do not.

Manisha Koirala And Nana Patekar Worked Together Several Times

Nana Patekar and Manisha Koirala have acted together in several films. Their cooperation comprises Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Khamoshi where Manisha portrayed Nana's daughter and then Agni Sakshi. They also worked together in Yugpurush, which was directed by Partho Ghosh and released in 1998.

Agni Sakshi, released in 1996, starred Nana Patekar, Manisha Koirala and Jackie Shroff and was directed by Partho Ghosh. The film is one of the seminal works linked with the duo.

For decades there have been tales regarding Nana and Manisha's putative romance, but, Ranbir Pushp's comments do not corroborate a love relationship. He describes their working relationship as a close professional understanding and what he saw of the two performers.

Great Films Career of Nana Patekar

Nana Patekar is known for forceful performances in dramas, action flicks, and comedy. The films for which he is famous include 'Parinda', 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Ab Tak Chhappan' and 'Welcome'

He also directed 'Prahaar: The Final Attack' and received the Padma Shri in 2013 for his contributions to cinema and thearts.

Nana Patekar's death ends a decades-long career in Indian film. While reports about his personal life have been the focus of popular attention, new comments from 'Agni Sakshi' writer Ranbir Pushp provide a more tempered perspective of his much-discussed friendship with Manisha Koirala.