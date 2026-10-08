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A closer look at five China-based manufacturers supporting efficient and consistent tablet production for pharmaceutical applications.

CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 7, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- SHANGHAI, China - October 8, 2026 - China's tablet press manufacturing sector continues to support the global pharmaceutical industry as demand grows for higher production efficiency, flexible solid-dosage manufacturing and increasingly structured compliance requirements. In 2026, tablet press manufacturers are addressing a market shaped not only by compression capacity and machine precision, but also by equipment documentation, digital control systems, tooling compatibility and international conformity requirements.Against this backdrop, five China-based companies active in tablet press and pharmaceutical machinery manufacturing include Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (TPCF), Shanghai Tianhe Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd., Liaocheng Taihe Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd., Changzhou Chenguang Machinery Co., Ltd., and Shanghai Tianfeng Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd. Their activities reflect different aspects of China's pharmaceutical equipment manufacturing base, from rotary tablet presses and tooling to broader pharmaceutical machinery solutions.The global tablet press machines market was estimated at approximately USD 1.52 billion in 2025 by Global Market Insights, with Fette Compacting identified as the largest individual market participant at more than 9% market share. The remaining market is distributed across a broad group of international and regional equipment manufacturers, including suppliers from China.At the same time, regulatory requirements are becoming an increasingly important part of equipment development. In the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2023/1230 will replace Directive 2006/42/EC and apply from January 20, 2027. For pharmaceutical manufacturers operating in regulated markets, equipment conformity is therefore increasingly connected with technical documentation, machine safety and lifecycle management.Digital systems are another area receiving greater attention. U.S. FDA 21 CFR Part 11 establishes requirements for electronic records and electronic signatures, while EU GMP Annex 11 addresses computerised systems used in GMP-regulated operations. For modern tablet presses, these requirements can influence the specification of control systems, electronic batch records, audit trails and data management functions.Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd. (TPCF)Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd., commonly known as TPCF, is a Shanghai-based manufacturer specializing in tablet press machines, tablet press punches and dies, and capsule filling equipment. The company states that its history can be traced to Shanghai Tianma Pharmaceutical Machinery Parts Factory, established in 1978, followed by Shanghai Tianfan Pharmaceutical Machinery Factory in 2002. The company was registered in 2009 and moved into its current facility in 2015.TPCF's manufacturing facility is located at No. 159 Zhujiabang Road, Xiaokunshan Town, Songjiang District, Shanghai. The company reports a building area of approximately 15,000 square meters, around 260 employees and an R&D team of 15 engineers. Its manufacturing resources include more than 200 CNC machine tools, including engraving machines, coordinate measuring machines and coordinate grinders.The company reports an annual production capacity of approximately 1,500 sets and a monthly delivery volume of around 80 to 120 sets of tablet presses and capsule filling machines. Approximately 50% of its sales are reported to come from overseas markets, with destinations including Asia, South Africa, the Middle East, the European Union, Russia, and North and West Africa.Rotary tablet press portfolioTPCF provides model-level technical specifications across several tablet press series. Its GZPK1060 high-speed rotary tablet press series is available with 76, 95, 113 or 122 stations. The series is specified with maximum main and pre-compression forces of 100 kN and a stated maximum single-layer output ranging from approximately 342,000 to 658,800 tablets per hour, depending on configuration. Triple-layer configurations are listed at approximately 114,000 to 219,600 tablets per hour.The GZPK720 series includes configurations with 51 to 99 stations and a stated output range of approximately 306,000 to 712,800 tablets per hour. The GZPK620i is described as an intelligent double-outlet high-speed rotary tablet press, with optional bilayer capability and a stated output range of approximately 378,000 to 624,000 tablets per hour.For applications requiring a smaller production scale, the single-outlet GZPK280 series is available in 20-, 24- and 30-station configurations, with a stated output range of approximately 96,000 to 198,000 tablets per hour.TPCF also maintains equipment for laboratory, development and specialized production requirements. Its ZPT168 compact rotary tablet press is available with five, seven, ten or twelve stations and a maximum main compression force of 50 kN. The machine uses a 220 V single-phase power supply and has a stated net weight of 320 kg.The ZPTX226-8 R&D rotary tablet press incorporates pre-compression of 16 kN and main compression of 80 kN, positioning the model for formulation development and pilot-scale production. For specialized tablet formats, the ZPTX420-17G is a 17-station bilayer tablet press with a maximum main compression force of 150 kN and pre-compression force of 100 kN. The company specifies a typical tablet size of 36.5 × 26.5 × 13 mm, tablet thickness of 9 to 14 mm and maximum filling depth of approximately 32 to 33 mm.The ZPT680C is designed for triple-layer composite tablets and is specified with a maximum combined main compression force of 150 kN across the three layers.Granulation, tooling and equipment integrationBeyond tablet compression, TPCF publishes technical information for upstream and auxiliary equipment. Its LG-series roller compactors are designed for dry granulation, with a stated finished particle size of 10 to 80 mesh. Capacity ranges from approximately 1.5 to 15 kg per hour for the LG100 to around 1,500 to 3,000 kg per hour for the LGS500.The equipment portfolio also includes the QVC-3 vacuum conveyor for powder transfer to the tablet press hopper, the XCJ-1.1 dust collector and the CF-1 anti-sticking powder sprayer for formulations with sticking characteristics.TPCF manufactures tablet press tooling according to technical drawings or physical samples and supports D, B, BB, BBS, ZP and ZPT standards. The company states that punches can use S7 or 6CrW2Si materials, while dies can use D2 or GCr15. Optional punch coatings include chrome, CrNi, TiNi and DLC.Several tablet press models use a one-piece 2Cr13 stainless-steel die table. In the company's technical explanation, this design is intended to avoid the potential delamination associated with surface-plated table materials under continuous mechanical friction. The company states that 2Cr13 contains approximately 12% to 14% chromium.TPCF also states that its equipment is designed according to GMP-related requirements and that it holds CE and ISO certifications. Certification details should be evaluated according to the specific machine, certificate number, issuing body and applicable market requirements.Shanghai Tianhe Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd.Shanghai Tianhe Pharmaceutical Machinery Co., Ltd. is a Shanghai-based pharmaceutical machinery company represented in the domestic tablet press manufacturing sector. Its inclusion reflects the broader concentration of pharmaceutical equipment manufacturers in Shanghai, one of China's established industrial and engineering centers.Tablet press manufacturing requires coordination between mechanical design, compression systems, tooling and pharmaceutical production requirements. Within this environment, companies such as Shanghai Tianhe Pharmaceutical Machinery participate in a market where machine configuration, compression performance, production capacity and equipment integration remain important technical considerations.As the industry moves toward increasingly structured digital and regulatory requirements, tablet press manufacturers are also operating in an environment where machine documentation and control-system functions are becoming more relevant to pharmaceutical production lines.Liaocheng Taihe Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd.Liaocheng Taihe Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd. is based in Liaocheng, Shandong Province, and forms part of China's wider pharmaceutical equipment manufacturing network.The company represents the regional manufacturing base that supports pharmaceutical machinery production beyond China's major coastal industrial centers. Liaocheng and the surrounding Shandong manufacturing region provide an established industrial environment for machinery production, component manufacturing and equipment-related engineering.Within the tablet press sector, production requirements increasingly extend beyond mechanical compression performance to include tooling compatibility, equipment maintenance, calibration and documentation. These factors are becoming increasingly relevant as pharmaceutical machinery suppliers serve customers operating under domestic and international quality systems.Changzhou Chenguang Machinery Co., Ltd.Changzhou Chenguang Machinery Co., Ltd. is based in Changzhou, Jiangsu Province, another major manufacturing center in eastern China. The company is active in the pharmaceutical machinery sector and is included among the China-based companies associated with tablet press equipment.Changzhou has a long-established industrial base covering machinery, precision manufacturing and equipment components. For pharmaceutical machinery manufacturers operating in this environment, engineering consistency and equipment integration are closely connected with the requirements of modern solid-dosage production.The increasing adoption of computerized control systems is also influencing pharmaceutical equipment development. Functions such as production data recording, audit trails and electronic documentation can become important components of equipment qualification when machinery is integrated into regulated manufacturing environments.Shanghai Tianfeng Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd.Shanghai Tianfeng Pharmaceutical Equipment Co., Ltd. is another Shanghai-based company active in pharmaceutical equipment manufacturing. Its position within the local industrial ecosystem places it alongside other Shanghai machinery manufacturers serving the pharmaceutical production sector.Tablet press systems depend on the interaction of the compression mechanism, turret, punches and dies, feeding system, control architecture and product-contact components. As pharmaceutical manufacturers seek greater flexibility between products, equipment design and changeover procedures are becoming increasingly important parts of machine deployment.The transition of the European machinery regulatory framework in January 2027 also adds a further documentation consideration for manufacturers supplying European customers. For equipment entering regulated production environments, technical files, declarations of conformity, machine safety documentation and computerized-system functions are increasingly evaluated as part of the overall equipment package.Technology and compliance trends shaping tablet press manufacturingAcross China's tablet press industry, several technology trends are becoming increasingly visible in 2026.Higher-speed production: High-speed rotary tablet presses are being developed for larger production volumes, with multiple-outlet and multi-layer configurations extending production flexibility.Flexible tablet formats: Bilayer and triple-layer presses allow manufacturers to produce more complex dosage forms while supporting different formulation and release requirements.Precision tooling: Punch and die materials, surface treatments and dimensional consistency remain fundamental to tablet quality and equipment reliability.Digital production controls: Electronic data recording, audit trails and computerized control systems are becoming increasingly important as pharmaceutical manufacturers strengthen data-integrity practices.International conformity: Machinery supplied to European markets is entering a regulatory transition as Regulation (EU) 2023/1230 becomes applicable on January 20, 2027. This places greater emphasis on technical documentation and conformity assessment throughout the equipment lifecycle.Outlook for China's tablet press industryChina's tablet press manufacturing sector enters 2026 with a broad industrial base covering high-speed rotary presses, laboratory and pilot-scale equipment, tooling, granulation equipment and supporting machinery.For manufacturers serving pharmaceutical customers, competitive development is increasingly connected with measurable technical parameters rather than equipment descriptions alone. Compression force, station configuration, production output, tablet dimensions, tooling materials, equipment architecture and control-system functions all contribute to how a tablet press is positioned within a production line.At the same time, the regulatory environment is adding another layer to equipment development. The upcoming application of Regulation (EU) 2023/1230, together with data-integrity expectations under 21 CFR Part 11 and EU GMP Annex 11, highlights the growing importance of documentation and computerized-system management alongside traditional mechanical performance.Against this background, companies such as TPCF, Shanghai Tianhe Pharmaceutical Machinery, Liaocheng Taihe Pharmaceutical Equipment, Changzhou Chenguang Machinery and Shanghai Tianfeng Pharmaceutical Equipment reflect the continuing development of China's pharmaceutical machinery sector. As international pharmaceutical production becomes more automated and documentation-driven, China's tablet press manufacturers are increasingly positioned around a combination of mechanical engineering, production flexibility, tooling technology and regulatory readiness.

Michael Zhao

Shanghai Tablet Press Mechanical Components Co., Ltd.

+ +8618017027102

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Five Reputable Tablet Press Manufacturers in China 2026: Advancing Pharmaceutical Manufacturing News Provided By Htnxt October 08, 2026, 04:13 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Chemical Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing



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