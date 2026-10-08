Grace O. Abejide Becomes First Canadian Trichologist To Earn Fellowship Designation From The IAT

Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, October 8, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic is proud to announce that its founder and director, Grace O. Abejide, IATF, has successfully completed the Fellowship Program of the International Association of Trichologists (IAT) and earned the professional designation Fellow of the International Association of Trichologists (IATF).Abejide is the first Canadian trichologist to complete the IAT Fellowship Program and earn the IATF designation, marking a significant professional milestone in the field of trichology in Canada.The IAT Fellowship Program represents an advanced level of professional development for qualified trichologists and builds on professional education, clinical experience, and continued learning in hair and scalp care.A certified clinical trichologist specializing in hair loss and scalp health, Abejide has dedicated her career to helping individuals better understand hair loss, hair thinning, scalp disorders, and related concerns through individualized assessment and multidisciplinary care.“Becoming an IAT Fellow is an important professional milestone, but more importantly, it reflects my commitment to continued professional development and higher standards of care,” said Grace O. Abejide, IATF, Founder and Director of Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic.“Hair loss can be a deeply emotional experience. People deserve careful assessment, clear education, and evidence-informed options that address their individual hair and scalp concerns. This Fellowship strengthens my commitment to continuing to provide thoughtful, clinically informed care for people experiencing complex hair and scalp concerns.”Under Abejide's leadership, Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic has expanded its multidisciplinary approach to meet growing demand for specialized hair loss and scalp care in Ontario. The clinic now has locations in East Toronto (Scarborough), Ottawa, and Barrie, providing access to comprehensive hair and scalp assessments, personalized care plans, and advanced multidisciplinary treatment options.About Medi Hair Loss & Scalp ClinicMedi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic is a multi-location Canadian hair loss and scalp clinic specializing in the assessment and management of hair loss, hair thinning, and scalp concerns in men and women. The clinic provides comprehensive hair and scalp assessments, personalized care plans, and evidence-informed treatment and restoration options. Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic serves clients across Ontario through locations in East Toronto, Ottawa, and Barrie.For more information, visit medihairlossclinic.

Tom Leonard

Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic

+1 613-600-5539

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Grace O. Abejide Becomes First Canadian Trichologist to Earn Fellowship Designation from the IAT News Provided By Medi Hair Loss & Scalp Clinic October 08, 2026, 04:15 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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