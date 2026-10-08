Gave Us Characters That Will Be Remembered For Generations: PM Modi Condoles Nana Patekar's Demise

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 8 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of veteran actor Nana Patekar, who passed away in Goa on Thursday, recalling his remarkable versatility and creativity.

Taking to social media platform X, PM Modi said,“Few actors possessed the intensity, individuality and unmistakable presence that Shri Nana Patekar Ji had. He brought remarkable versatility and creativity to every role and gave us characters that will be remembered for generations. He was also admired for his frank and forthright views, never hesitating to express what he believed in."

He also praised Patekar for his frank and forthright views.

"Shri Nana Patekar's contribution to Hindi and Marathi cinema was immense. His passing leaves a deep void. My condolences to his family, friends and countless admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

Veteran actor Nana Patekar, one of Indian cinema's most celebrated performers, passed away at the age of 75 in Goa.

An official confirmation from the Manipal Hospital, Goa, stated that the actor was found unconscious at his Dona Paula -- Goa residence -- and was rushed to the hospital. Doctors declared him brought dead.

The acclaimed actor, known for his powerful performances in Hindi and Marathi cinema, leaves behind a remarkable body of work spanning over four decades.

Born Vishwanath Patekar on January 1, 1951, in Maharashtra, Nana Patekar established himself as an actor known for his intensity, dialogue delivery and ability to portray complex and unconventional characters.

He made his Hindi film debut with 'Gaman' in 1978 and went on to become one of the most respected performers of his generation.

Nana's breakthrough came with films such as 'Salaam Bombay!' and 'Parinda'. He went on to deliver his power-packed performances in films including 'Angaar', 'Tirangaa', 'Krantiveer', 'Agni Sakshi', 'Khamoshi: The Musical', 'Yeshwant', 'Ab Tak Chhappan', 'Apaharan' and 'Raajneeti'.

The legendary actor was equally recognised for his work in Marathi cinema and theatre. He also ventured into filmmaking, making his directorial debut with 'Prahaar: The Final Attack' in 1991.

His comic performance as Uday Shetty in the 'Welcome' franchise went on to become a rage, especially amongst the younger generation of audiences.

Among his other notable films are 'Raju Ban Gaya Gentleman', 'Wajood', 'Hu Tu Tu', 'Gang', 'Deewangee', 'Bhoot', 'Welcome', 'Welcome Back', 'Natsamrat' and 'The Vaccine War', among several others.

Nana Patekar was also a recipient of the Padma Shri, awarded to him in 2013 for his contribution to cinema and the arts. During his fine career, he won three National Film Awards and many other prestigious honours.

Beyond cinema, the star was known for his association with social causes, particularly his efforts to support farmers and families affected by agrarian distress

He maintained a relatively private life, despite being one of the industry's most recognisable faces.