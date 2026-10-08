Veteran Actor Nana Patekar Dies Of Cardiac Arrest At His Residence

Former India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan condoled the death of veteran actor Nana Patekar on Thursday, describing him as a“truly special talent” whose work would continue to inspire generations.

Patekar died at 5:20 am on Thursday after suffering a cardiac arrest at his residence, Dr. Shekhar Salkar, Chief of the Department of Oncology at Manipal Hospital, told ANI over the phone. According to Dr. Salkar, CPR was administered for 45 minutes, and Patelar remained in asystole throughout the CPR.

In an X post, Dhawan paid tribute to Nana Patekar, calling him a special talent whose work would continue to inspire generations.“⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti.” Shikhar Dhawan said. ⁠Indian cinema has lost a truly special talent today. Nana Patekar saab, your work will continue to inspire generations. Om Shanti. - Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 8, 2026

Nana Patekar's Illustrious Career

Nana Patekar was one of the prominent actors in Hindi and Marathi cinema. He made his acting debut with the 1978 film 'Gaman' and went on to establish himself as a celebrated actor with performances in films such as 'Parinda,' 'Prahar,' 'Angaar,' 'Krantiveer,' 'Tiranga,' 'Khamoshi' and 'Ab Tak Chhappan,' among others.

Recent Projects

In recent years, Patekar continued to feature in a range of projects. He was part of Housefull 5, which starred Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Riteish Deshmukh and others. Patekar, 75, also appeared as a police officer in Vishal Bhardwaj's O'Romeo, starring Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri. In addition, he had a cameo appearance in Subedar, which stars Anil Kapoor and Radhika Madan. (ANI)

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