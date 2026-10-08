Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: Cyclone Alert Issued For THESE Districts Forecast

Andhra Pradesh, Telangana Weather LATEST Update: The southwest monsoon is withdrawing, and both Telugu states are seeing a crazy mix of scorching heat and sudden rains. The Bay of Bengal is brewing a new storm

The weather in the Telugu states has completely flipped. The southwest monsoon is withdrawing fast, and the winds are pulling back from Maharashtra, North Karnataka, and the Telangana borders. This shift is increasing dry air levels and pushing the temperatures up suddenly. People are facing severe heat and heavy humidity in many areas. At the exact same time, sudden rains are lashing a few other places.

The Visakhapatnam Meteorological Centre has issued a fresh warning. Coastal Andhra and Rayalaseema regions will see scattered showers and gusty winds in the next 24 to 48 hours. Officials expect light to moderate rains in Parvathipuram Manyam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitharama Raju, Anakapalli, East Godavari, West Godavari, Eluru, NTR, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, Chittoor, and Tirupati districts. Strong winds will blow at speeds of 30 to 40 kmph during these showers, so authorities have asked people to stay alert.

Weather experts have spotted a trough stretching from the Gulf of Mannar to North Interior Karnataka, and another one from Sub-Himalayan West Bengal. They predict a new cyclonic circulation will form in the Bay of Bengal by October 12. This system will turn into a low-pressure area within 24 hours, by October 13, and slowly intensify into a full cyclone. Several coastal districts in AP will face widespread heavy rains next week if this storm gathers strength.

Telangana is also experiencing very mixed weather conditions right now. Hyderabad city is seeing pleasant mornings and evening drizzles, but the afternoon sun is pushing temperatures between 32 and 39 degrees. Warangal, Hanumakonda, and Kazipet areas are getting sudden cloud cover and rain. Meanwhile, most other districts are staying completely dry and leaving people frustrated with intense humidity.

The weather department has warned people in open areas to stay extremely careful because of severe winds, thunderstorms, and lightning strikes. Officials have strictly advised farmers and daily wagers working in the fields to avoid taking shelter under trees, electric poles, or old hoardings during strong winds. People must move into safe concrete buildings to avoid any fatal accidents. Authorities have also asked citizens to take proper precautions in areas facing extreme heat.