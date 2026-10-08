Nana Patekar Top 10 Movies: Krantiveer To Welcome Check Full List Here

Versatile actor Nana Patekar passed away. We bring you the top 10 movies that truly define his acting genius. You must watch these films. They show you exactly what makes Nana Patekar a legend. Read On here

Nana Patekar holds a special place in the Indian film industry for his natural and intense acting. He grabbed the audience's attention with his unique body language and dialogue delivery. He played villains, heroes, character roles, and comedy parts with equal ease. He started his film journey with Gaman in 1978. Movies like Parinda and Krantiveer brought him massive recognition. You must watch these top 10 movies to fully understand his acting brilliance.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra directed this crime drama. Nana Patekar played the role of a gangster named Anna. He showed a new angle of acting through the cruelty and silent intensity of this character. He won a National Award and a Filmfare Award for this movie.

Mehul Kumar directed this film. Nana Patekar played Pratap Narayan Tilak. This remains one of the most memorable roles in his career. He connected with the audience through his aggressive dialogue delivery, patriotism, and social thoughts. He received the National Award and Filmfare Award for Best Actor for this performance.

Nana Patekar acted alongside Manisha Koirala in this thriller. He appeared in a terrifying and psychologically complex role. He won the National Award for Best Supporting Actor for his performance here.

Prahaar – The Final Attack – 1991

Nana Patekar worked as a director, screenplay writer, and dialogue writer for this film, apart from acting. He played Major Chauhan. He strongly showcased the discipline and emotions of military life through this role.

The makers based this movie on the life of a Marathi stage actor. Nana Patekar played Ganpat Belvalkar. He brilliantly portrayed emotions like old age, family issues, loneliness, and self-respect. He bagged the Filmfare Marathi Best Actor Award for this role.

Nana Patekar played encounter specialist Sadhu Agashe. His acting remains the main strength of this movie. He naturally showed the pressure, personal vengeance, and moral conflicts of a police officer. He won critical acclaim as Best Actor for this film.

Apaharan – 2005

The makers set this film against the backdrop of politics and the kidnapping mafia. Nana Patekar appeared as Tabrez Alam. He stood out as a special attraction with his cold and calculating performance as a politician. He received the Filmfare Best Villain Award for this role.

Salaam Bombay! – 1988

Mira Nair directed this film. Nana Patekar showed his acting potential very early in his career through this role. The film also received international praise.

Nana Patekar impressed everyone with serious, villainous, and emotional roles earlier. He proved his comic timing with the character of Uday Shetty. His dialogue delivery and chemistry with Anil Kapoor became the special attraction of the movie.

Prakash Jha directed this political drama. Nana Patekar played Brij Gopal. He proved his acting range once again in this role that mixed political tactics, strategies, and emotions.

Nana Patekar shows different types of characters at every stage of his acting journey, from Parinda to Natsamrat. He entertained the audience with serious roles and comedy roles like Welcome. This proves his versatile acting talent.