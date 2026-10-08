Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: Low Pressure Brings Rainfall To THESE South Districts

Kolkata Weather LATEST Update: The weather office predicts moderate to heavy rainfall across Kolkata and several districts of North and South Bengal until Mahalaya. A low-pressure trough over Gangetic West Bengal is causing this sudden weather shift

The weather is changing its mood again. People saw bright sunny skies for the last few days. Now, dark clouds will bring fresh trouble. Several districts received scattered rainfall on Wednesday. The weather office predicts more rain for Thursday.

A strong low-pressure trough currently stretches over Gangetic West Bengal. This weather system will bring scattered rainfall to Kolkata and several other southern districts until Friday.

The weather office bulletin confirms moderate to heavy showers across Bengal until Mahalaya. Kolkata will see mostly cloudy skies throughout the day today. A few areas will experience scattered rainfall.

The weather department issued a special alert for heavy rainfall in some North Bengal districts this Thursday. Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, and South Dinajpur might receive heavy showers. Kalimpong, Cooch Behar, Alipurduar, Malda, and North Dinajpur districts will also get rain.

The weather office issued a yellow alert for nine districts today. Howrah, Hooghly, Birbhum, Murshidabad, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, East Medinipur, and West Medinipur will face thunderstorms and rain.