Remotenursingjobs Announces Free Salary Finder For Remote Nursing Jobs

MENAFN - GetNews) Tool shows median employer-advertised pay for remote nurse jobs by license, specialty and location, drawn from a rolling 12-month dataset of job listings

California, United States - October 7, 2026 - RemoteNursingJobs, a job board dedicated to remote nursing jobs in the United States, has launched the Remote Nursing Salary Finder. The free online tool summarizes the base pay that employers advertise for remote, telehealth, hybrid and non-bedside roles and allows comparisons by license, specialty and location.

Rather than relying on self-reported salaries, the Salary Finder uses the compensation employers publish in their job listings. The dataset is built from listings for work from home nursing jobs collected from employer and applicant tracking system (ATS) sources. The dataset covers a rolling 12-month period, is updated weekly and was last updated on October 6, 2026.

Across all specialties and locations, the Remote Nursing Salary Finder reports these median advertised salary ranges:



Registered nurses (RNs): $73,507 to $110,760 a year, based on 7,657 listings

Nurse practitioners (NPs): $130,000 to $170,000 a year, based on 2,467 listings

Licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses (LPNs/LVNs): $56,600 to $83,387 a year, based on 1,061 listings Physician assistants (PAs): $124,800 to $168,100 a year, based on 682 listings

The tool allows nurses to choose their license, then narrow the salary results by specialty and location.

"Pay is one of the first questions nurses ask when they think about leaving the bedside, and answering it usually means reading job postings one at a time," said Gordon J., founder of RemoteNursingJobs. "The Salary Finder puts what employers are paying for remote nursing positions in one place. For nurses looking for remote roles, I hope this provides an easy and quick starting point for research."

How the figures are calculated

Employers often advertise a pay range rather than a single figure. For each group of jobs, the Remote Nursing Salary Finder reports the median of the lower ends of those ranges and the median of the upper ends. Hourly pay is converted to an annual figure at 2,080 hours per year, which equals 40 hours a week for 52 weeks. This lets hourly and salaried roles be compared on the same basis for the remote nursing jobs in our dataset.

To avoid results drawn from very small samples, a combination of license, specialty and location is shown only when at least five qualifying listings are available. Listings remain in the dataset after applications close, because their advertised pay still reflects the market during the 12-month period.

The figures are directional market estimates, not compensation advice. Actual offers can vary with the employer, experience, schedule, location, benefits, role type and licensing requirements. For most clinical remote roles, nurses must be licensed in the state where the patient lives. A multistate license under the Nurse Licensure Compact (NLC) can increase the number of positions a nurse is eligible for.

The Remote Nursing Salary Finder is available at salaries/salary-finder/.

About RemoteNursingJobs

RemoteNursingJobs is a dedicated resource for remote nursing jobs and healthcare employment. Founded in 2022, the site brings together thousands of current remote, telehealth, hybrid and non-bedside positions for registered nurses, nurse practitioners, licensed practical and vocational nurses, and physician assistants. The positions come from healthcare organizations across the United States. New opportunities are added daily, and listings link directly to employer career pages or applicant-tracking systems. The site also offers employer research, specialty directories, employer-advertised salary information, job alerts and career guides.