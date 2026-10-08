Z Snoozyn Launches A Colour-Combo Builder That Lets Users Design A Bed Piece By Piece, In Four Fabrics And 81 Colourways

(MENAFN- GetNews) Mix Cloud Cotton double gauze, crisp 200 thread count percale, silky 300 thread count sateen and stonewashed French flax linen on one bed, and see it before you buy MANCHESTER, UK - October 07, 2026 - Bedding brand Z snoozyn has launched its Colour Combo Builder at snoozyn/pages/colour-combo. It is a new way to buy bed linen: instead of choosing one boxed set in one fabric and one colour, shoppers build their bed one piece at a time. They can choose the fabric and colour of the fitted sheet, the duvet cover and each pillowcase separately. Most bedding is still sold as a matching set, so anyone who wants a crisp sheet under a soft duvet cover, or a contrast pillowcase, ends up buying several sets and leaving parts unused. The builder puts four fabrics and 81 colourways on one bed and prices the combination live as it changes. How it works The builder shows an illustrated bed that updates with every choice. Shoppers tap a part of the bed, such as the sheet, the duvet fold or any pillowcase, and pick its fabric and colour.

Pick a bed size. Single, Double, King or Super King.

Choose the pieces. A fitted sheet, a duvet cover (with or without an insert, or no duvet at all), and two or four pillowcases.

Mix fabrics. Each piece can be a different fabric, so a percale sheet can sit under a double-gauze duvet cover.

Stuck for ideas? A "Surprise Me" button suggests a random combination. Share it before buying. Every combination has its own link that can be sent to a partner or friend. The combination checks out as a single bundle. When pieces are mixed across fabrics, the set is priced at least 15% below buying the same pieces separately. The four fabrics All four are woven bedding fabrics made from a single fibre: pure cotton or French flax, with no polyester in the weave.

Fabric What it is How it feels Cloud Cotton Double-layer cotton gauze: two fine 200 thread count layers woven separately and joined The softest in the range from the first night. Lofty and light, with a relaxed crinkle Plain Cotton 200 thread count percale, a one-over, one-under plain weave Crisp, matte and cool, like a freshly pressed hotel sheet. Softens over the first dozen washes Silky Cotton 300 thread count cotton sateen Smooth, with a soft sheen and a heavier drape. Creases less than percale Linen 170gsm stonewashed French flax Textured and lived-in. Stonewashed so it starts soft, and it keeps softening with every wash

"People choose sheets by thread count, but the weave tells you far more about how a bed will feel," said Alex Altmets, founder of Z snoozyn. "Crisp and cool is percale. Smooth and weighty is sateen. Soft and crumpled is double gauze. Textured is linen. You no longer have to pick just one."

Availability, pricing and contact

The Colour Combo Builder is live now at snoozyn/pages/colour-combo. A complete single bed starts from £68: a Plain Cotton fitted sheet, duvet cover and pillowcase. Prices vary by bed size and fabric, and are the same for every colour. UK delivery is £5, or free on orders over £100. Z snoozyn delivers across the UK and Europe.

"We built it because our own beds never matched a catalogue set," said Altmets. "You should be able to see the bed you want, send it to the person you share it with, and buy exactly that."

About Z snoozyn

Z snoozyn makes bedding and sleepwear in natural fibres: pure cotton, French flax linen, modal and mulberry silk. Its bedding comes in four fabrics and 81 colourways and is sold direct at snoozyn to customers across the UK and Europe.