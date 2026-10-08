Z Snoozyn Launches A Colour-Combo Builder That Lets Users Design A Bed Piece By Piece, In Four Fabrics And 81 Colourways
|Fabric
|What it is
|How it feels
|Cloud Cotton
|Double-layer cotton gauze: two fine 200 thread count layers woven separately and joined
|The softest in the range from the first night. Lofty and light, with a relaxed crinkle
|Plain Cotton
|200 thread count percale, a one-over, one-under plain weave
|Crisp, matte and cool, like a freshly pressed hotel sheet. Softens over the first dozen washes
|Silky Cotton
|300 thread count cotton sateen
|Smooth, with a soft sheen and a heavier drape. Creases less than percale
|Linen
|170gsm stonewashed French flax
|Textured and lived-in. Stonewashed so it starts soft, and it keeps softening with every wash
"People choose sheets by thread count, but the weave tells you far more about how a bed will feel," said Alex Altmets, founder of Z snoozyn. "Crisp and cool is percale. Smooth and weighty is sateen. Soft and crumpled is double gauze. Textured is linen. You no longer have to pick just one."
Availability, pricing and contact
The Colour Combo Builder is live now at snoozyn/pages/colour-combo. A complete single bed starts from £68: a Plain Cotton fitted sheet, duvet cover and pillowcase. Prices vary by bed size and fabric, and are the same for every colour. UK delivery is £5, or free on orders over £100. Z snoozyn delivers across the UK and Europe.
"We built it because our own beds never matched a catalogue set," said Altmets. "You should be able to see the bed you want, send it to the person you share it with, and buy exactly that."
About Z snoozyn
Z snoozyn makes bedding and sleepwear in natural fibres: pure cotton, French flax linen, modal and mulberry silk. Its bedding comes in four fabrics and 81 colourways and is sold direct at snoozyn to customers across the UK and Europe.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment