MENAFN - GetNews)"SaunaCloud founder Christopher Kiggins explains what an infrared sauna warranty reveals about product design in a Forbes Business Council article. He encourages buyers to compare component coverage, replacement-part access and repair costs before purchasing, emphasizing that a well-designed sauna should allow individual components to be serviced without dismantling the cabin."SaunaCloud founder Christopher Kiggins explains what an infrared sauna warranty reveals about product design in a Forbes Business Council article. He encourages buyers to compare component coverage, replacement-part access and repair costs before purchasing, emphasizing that a well-designed sauna should allow individual components to be serviced without dismantling the cabin.

DIAMOND SPRINGS, Calif. - October 7th, 2026 - An infrared sauna warranty should explain which components are covered, how long coverage lasts and what an owner must pay when something fails, according to Christopher Kiggins, founder and CEO of custom infrared sauna manufacturer SaunaCloud. His September 29, 2026, Forbes Business Council article examines how warranty terms can help buyers evaluate product design and future repairs.

“Ask the manufacturer to explain a heater replacement before you buy the sauna,” said Christopher Kiggins, founder and CEO of SaunaCloud.“You should know who identifies the problem, who supplies the part and which costs you will be responsible for.”

The article argues that a sauna's durable structure and its serviceable electronics should be designed with different lifespans in mind. Accessible connections and replaceable components can help owners preserve the room when a heater or controller needs attention.

“If replacing a controller means tearing apart the cabin, the customer is paying for a design decision,” Kiggins said.

What should an infrared sauna warranty cover?

An infrared sauna warranty should specify coverage for heaters, power supplies, controls and accessories, along with exclusions and any responsibility for labor or shipping. Buyers should also establish how a failed component will be diagnosed and replaced. Questions to ask include:



Which components are covered, and for how long?

Are replacement parts, shipping, diagnosis and labor included?

How can a failed heater or controller be accessed and replaced?

What support is available if the original component is discontinued? Do commercial use or integrated red light systems have different terms?

SaunaCloud's infrared sauna warranty coverage

SaunaCloud publishes component-specific infrared sauna warranty coverage on its website. Residential coverage includes seven years for infrared heaters, three years for power supplies and controls, and one year for covered lighting, speakers and accessories, subject to the written terms. Wood and the complimentary red light system are excluded. Labor, diagnosis, electrician fees and replacement-part freight are also excluded.

“An honest warranty tells you where the company's responsibility ends and your costs begin,” Kiggins said.“Buyers deserve to understand that before placing an order.”

For manufacturers, Kiggins's article recommends reviewing warranty claims with the design team so recurring failures and difficult repairs can inform future products.

Read“What An Infrared Sauna Warranty Reveals About Product Design,” published September 29, 2026, through Forbes Business Council:

About SaunaCloud

SaunaCloud is a custom infrared sauna manufacturer founded in 2014 by Christopher Kiggins and headquartered in Diamond Springs, California. The company designs sauna rooms, VantaWave infrared heater systems and integrated red light therapy for residential and commercial spaces. Learn more at saunacloud.