Repair, Replace, Or Build New? Ace Deck Builders Puts The Answer In Writing First

MENAFN - GetNews) Ace Deck Builders treats deck installation, deck replacement, and deck repair as one decision, settled by a written, photo-documented inspection before any quote. The report shows Austin homeowners the condition of the frame, which determines whether a deck can be repaired, needs replacement, or requires a new build. The company matches footings and materials to Austin soil and heat, and handles permits through third-party partners.

AUSTIN, TX - October 7, 2026 - Most calls to a deck builder start with the same question, asked three different ways. Can this be fixed? Does it need to come down? Should we just start over? For homeowners across Austin, Ace Deck Builders answers it the same way every time: with a written inspection report, delivered before any quote.

The company handles deck installation, deck replacement, and deck repair, and treats the three as one decision, not three separate sales. Which one a homeowner needs depends on what is under the surface, and that is the part most people can't see from the back door.

The Frame Decides

A deck has two lives. The boards, railings, and stairs take the weather and show their age first. The frame underneath carries the load and ages out of sight: the ledger where the deck meets the house, the joists, the beams, the posts, and the footings.

When the frame is sound, and the trouble is in the surface, a deck repair is usually the right call. That can mean replacing boards, rebuilding a stair run, securing a railing, or correcting fasteners and hardware. A deck in that condition can often give many more years of service.

When the frame itself has failed, the answer changes. Rot in the framing, a ledger pulling away from the house, or posts that have shifted on their footings are structural problems. New boards on a failing frame look better for a season and solve nothing. That is when deck replacement makes sense.

And when there's no deck at all, or the old one never suited the yard, the starting point is a site assessment for a new build.

What the Inspection Covers

The inspection takes 60 to 90 minutes on site. It covers the ledger connection, footings and posts, joists and beams, railings and how they are attached, and the stairs. Each finding is photographed. Within 48 hours, the homeowner receives a written report that sorts the findings into what needs attention now, what can wait, and what is fine.

"We'd rather show someone a photo of their ledger than ask them to take our word for it," said an Ace Deck Builders spokesperson. "Once they can see it, the decision usually makes itself. Sometimes that means a smaller job than they expected. Sometimes it means a bigger one. Either way it's their call, and they're making it with the facts."

The report belongs to the homeowner whether or not they hire the company for the work.

Why Austin Makes This Harder

Austin sits on two kinds of ground, and both are hard on decks. East of the Balcones Fault, roughly east of MoPac, expansive clay swells with rain and shrinks in drought. Footings that are too shallow ride that movement until posts heave and frames rack. West of the fault, the soil thins out over limestone, and lots carry real slope, so the right answer is often anchoring to the rock.

Heat adds to it. Afternoons run above 90 degrees from late May into late September. Wood dries out and needs sealing on a schedule. Dark composite boards run hot underfoot. Fasteners work loose as boards move through wet and dry spells.

All of that shapes a deck installation as much as a repair. On a new build, the site assessment reviews soil, slope, and drainage before the spec is written, and the footing plan matches the ground. Homeowners choose between pressure-treated pine, cedar, and composite, with the trade-offs in upkeep and heat laid out in writing.

From Report to Finished Deck

Whatever the report recommends, the next steps are the same. The scope goes into a written spec covering the footprint, framing, footings, and materials. Trusted third-party partners handle permits. The City of Austin exempts only small, low, freestanding decks, so most decks attached to a house need one, and the permit timeline is built into the schedule from the start.

The build follows the spec. A final walkthrough closes the job and is backed by a 1-year workmanship warranty.

"A quote without an inspection is a guess," the spokesperson said. "In our experience, the jobs that go wrong are the ones where somebody priced the surface and found the real problem later."

For Homeowners Deciding Now

Three signs suggest a deck needs more than a surface fix: soft or spongy framing, a visible gap where the deck meets the house, and leaning or moved posts. Any one of them is a reason to have the structure checked before spending on new boards. Texas doesn't license deck contractors, so homeowners comparing companies should ask for proof of insurance, a written scope, and written warranty terms. Inspections are scheduled within the same week, Monday through Saturday.

About Ace Deck Builders

Ace Deck Builders builds, repairs, replaces, stains, and inspects decks for homeowners in Austin and nearby Central Texas communities. The company has completed more than 200 projects over 12+ years, working in pressure-treated pine, cedar, and composite. Every project begins with a written, photo-documented inspection. Ace Deck Builders is fully insured and backs its work with a 1-year workmanship warranty.