Rain, Thunder Possible Thursday As Unsettled Weather Builds

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Oct. 8 (Petra) -- Scattered showers and occasional thunderstorms are possible in southern and eastern parts of the country on Thursday, as moderate weather prevails across most regions ahead of a wider spell of atmospheric instability expected on Sunday, according to the Jordan Meteorological Department.

Clouds at varying altitudes will appear throughout the day, while relatively hot conditions persist in the Jordan Valley, the Dead Sea and Aqaba. Moderate northwesterly to northeasterly winds will occasionally pick up, raising dust particularly across the Badia.

The department warned of reduced visibility due to early-morning fog over high mountain areas and dust in desert regions. It also cautioned motorists against slippery roads in areas receiving rainfall.

Thursday's highs are forecast at 29 degrees Celsius in East Amman and across the plains, 27 C in West Amman, 25 C in the northern highlands and 26 C in the Sharah highlands.

Temperatures will reach 30 C in the Badia, 34 C in the northern Jordan Valley, 36 C in the southern Jordan Valley and 35 C at the Dead Sea and in Aqaba.

The unsettled pattern will continue on Friday, with isolated showers and possible thunder in southern and eastern areas, while moderate conditions prevail elsewhere.

Temperatures will rise slightly on Saturday, although scattered rain and occasional thunderstorms remain possible across parts of the south and east.

Rain chances will expand on Sunday as atmospheric instability intensifies, with showers expected to begin in southern areas during the early morning before spreading to parts of the east and centre of the country.

Northern regions could also receive light showers, while rainfall may become briefly heavy in isolated southern and eastern areas during the afternoon, accompanied by occasional thunder.

Southeasterly to southwesterly winds will become active at intervals, raising dust particularly across the Badia.

//Petra// RZ