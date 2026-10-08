Newborn Allegedly Abducted From Peshawar's LRH Recovered Safely

MENAFN - Tribal News Network)

Peshawar: A newborn baby allegedly abducted from the gynaecology ward of Lady Reading Hospital (LRH-MTI), Peshawar, has been safely recovered by police.

The newborn, belonging to Hashmat Khan from the Shabqadar area of Charsadda district, was allegedly taken away by a woman from the hospital's gynaecology ward.

Also Read: Newborn allegedly abducted from Peshawar's Lady Reading Hospital

Khan Raziq Shaheed Police carried out operations at various locations and safely recovered the newborn from the Pabbi area. The woman allegedly involved in the incident was also taken into custody, and further investigation is underway.

Investigations into the incident are ongoing, with authorities examining all aspects of the case. The LRH administration and law enforcement agencies are taking necessary measures to ensure the safety and security of patients and their families.