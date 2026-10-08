Unexploded Warhead Of Russian Missile Found Near Pryluky

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the Main Directorate of the National Police in Chernihiv region reported this.

"Today, police received information that missile debris had been found on the outskirts of Pryluky. During an inspection, police officers discovered parts of a Russian cruise missile in an open area. Its warhead was found several hundred meters from the site where the missile had fallen," the statement said.

Death toll in Oleksandriia rises to two

Following all necessary safety precautions, specialists removed the missile warhead for transportation and subsequent destruction at a specialized training ground.

As Ukrinform reported, on the morning of October 7, Russian forces attacked Pryluky in Chernihiv region with cruise missiles. Two entrances of an apartment building were destroyed. At the time, 18 deaths and 55 injuries had been reported.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine