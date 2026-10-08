Dr. Nina Araneta-Alana is an ARC Laureate Research Fellow at Melbourne Law School, working on corporate climate accountability and international climate governance. She brings over 20 years of professional legal and advisory experience across academia, multilateral development finance, and legal practice in the Philippines and Southeast Asia, with particular expertise in cross-border transactions, law reform and institutional governance. She holds a PhD and Master of Laws in International Law from the University of Melbourne.

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