Doug Cowen

Professor of Physics and Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State

MENAFN - The Conversation)Profile Articles

Specialties:

Particle Astrophysics - Experimental

Particles & Fields - Experimental

Honors and Awards

Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (co-winner), 2016

Leverhulme Trust Visiting Professorship, University of Manchester, UK, 2015

ICS Faculty Fellow, 2012

Fulbright Scholar, 2009

Research Visit Grant, Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD), 2008

NSF CAREER, 1999

Francis W. Sears Physics Prize, 1983

Sigma Xi Prize, 1983

Outstanding Teaching Assistant, 1983

Rufus Choate Scholar, 1982

Francis L. Town Scientific Prize, 1981

Selected Publications

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), IceTop: The surface component of IceCube, Nucl. Instrum. Methods A 700, (2013) 188-220. (Equal coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Lateral Distribution of Muons in IceCube Cosmic Ray Events, Phys. Rev. D 87, (2013) 012005. (Equal Coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Search for Relativistic Magnetic Monopoles with IceCube, Phys. Rev. D 87, (2013) 022001. (Equal Coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Searches for high-energy neutrino emission in the Galaxy with the combined IceCube-AMANDA detector, Astrophys. J. 763, (2013) 33. (Equal coauthor).

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Searching for soft relativistic jets in Core-collapse Supernovae with the IceCube Optical Follow-up Program, Astron. Astrophys. 539, (2012) A60. (Equal coauthor).

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Multi-year search for dark matter annihilations in the Sun with the AMANDA-II and IceCube detectors, Phys. Rev. D 85, (2012) 042002. (Equal coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), A Search for UHE Tau Neutrinos with IceCube, Phys. Rev. D. 86, (2012) 022005. (Equal coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), An absence of neutrinos associated with cosmic-ray acceleration in gamma-ray bursts, Nature 484, (2012) 351-354. (Equal coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Search for periodic neutrino emission from binary systems with 22 and 40 strings of IceCube, Astrophys. J. 748, (2012) 118. (Equal coauthor)

R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Limits on Neutrino Emission from Gamma-Ray Bursts with the 40 String IceCube Detector, Phys. Rev. Lett. 106, (2011) 141101. (Equal coauthor).

–present Professor of Astronomy & Astrophysics, Pennsylvania State University

Experience