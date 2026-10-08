Doug Cowen
- Professor of Physics and Professor of Astronomy and Astrophysics, Penn State
Specialties:
Particle Astrophysics - Experimental
Particles & Fields - Experimental
Honors and Awards
Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics (co-winner), 2016
Leverhulme Trust Visiting Professorship, University of Manchester, UK, 2015
ICS Faculty Fellow, 2012
Fulbright Scholar, 2009
Research Visit Grant, Deutscher Akademischer Austausch Dienst (DAAD), 2008
NSF CAREER, 1999
Francis W. Sears Physics Prize, 1983
Sigma Xi Prize, 1983
Outstanding Teaching Assistant, 1983
Rufus Choate Scholar, 1982
Francis L. Town Scientific Prize, 1981
Selected Publications
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), IceTop: The surface component of IceCube, Nucl. Instrum. Methods A 700, (2013) 188-220. (Equal coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Lateral Distribution of Muons in IceCube Cosmic Ray Events, Phys. Rev. D 87, (2013) 012005. (Equal Coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Search for Relativistic Magnetic Monopoles with IceCube, Phys. Rev. D 87, (2013) 022001. (Equal Coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Searches for high-energy neutrino emission in the Galaxy with the combined IceCube-AMANDA detector, Astrophys. J. 763, (2013) 33. (Equal coauthor).
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Searching for soft relativistic jets in Core-collapse Supernovae with the IceCube Optical Follow-up Program, Astron. Astrophys. 539, (2012) A60. (Equal coauthor).
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Multi-year search for dark matter annihilations in the Sun with the AMANDA-II and IceCube detectors, Phys. Rev. D 85, (2012) 042002. (Equal coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), A Search for UHE Tau Neutrinos with IceCube, Phys. Rev. D. 86, (2012) 022005. (Equal coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), An absence of neutrinos associated with cosmic-ray acceleration in gamma-ray bursts, Nature 484, (2012) 351-354. (Equal coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Search for periodic neutrino emission from binary systems with 22 and 40 strings of IceCube, Astrophys. J. 748, (2012) 118. (Equal coauthor)
R. Abbasi, et. al. (ICECUBE Collaboration), Limits on Neutrino Emission from Gamma-Ray Bursts with the 40 String IceCube Detector, Phys. Rev. Lett. 106, (2011) 141101. (Equal coauthor).
- –present Professor of Astronomy & Astrophysics, Pennsylvania State University
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