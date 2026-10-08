Plainly, Trump Doesn't Really Care About The Midterms

MENAFN - Asia Times) With a month still to go before America's mid-term congressional and gubernatorial elections, the prospect of a“blue wave” of Democratic success in the House of Representatives, the Senate and in many governorships is looking increasingly likely.

But whether that forecast holds true or not, one important aspect has already become clear. It is that President Trump does not really care much about what happens in the elections.

This could be because he thinks, rightly, that he can no longer do much about it, beyond feeble gestures such as allowing truckers to use tax-exempt red diesel. The unusual“mid-term convention” he organized for the Republican Party in early September, which was little more than an extended Trump rally, seems to have done more harm than good for his and his party's cause.

Alternatively, it could be because he thinks he will be able to use misinformation, intimidation and anti-constitutional measures to disrupt the outcome, delegitimising the Democrat-run House and Senate as much as he can. On that we can only speculate and wait and see, while cheering on the courts, public officials and civil society groups who are gearing up to oppose it.

The third explanation, however, is something we already know a lot about. It is that he thinks that thanks to him Congress no longer matters and intends to carry on governing much the way he has for the past two years. This is the explanation worth focusing on as it also helps clarify what Trump really thinks about the presidency and what it means to“govern” America from the White House.

During his first two years back in office, Trump has really had only two ideas which qualify as a domestic legislative agenda. One was his“big beautiful bill” surrounding his 2025 budget, which represented an effort to reward his supporters, punish his enemies, fund his obsessions and disregard any semblance of fiscal rectitude.